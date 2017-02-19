Niall Horan ‘This Town’ Up For Another Award As He Is Left ‘Powerless’

Niall Horan has been in the news lately for Grammys parties and golfing with Justin Timberlake, but he was recently left powerless just as he was asking fans to vote for his song “This Town” in a new award.

On Twitter, Niall Horan reported on February 18 that the power had been out in what is presumed to be his new Hollywood Hills home for at least 24-hours. Thankfully, almost a day later, Niall Horan let fans know that the power came back on without incident.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Niall Horan was not spending the week of the Grammys and New York Fashion Week hanging out with his so-called ex Barbara Palvin at the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party.

Instead, Niall Horan stayed in California and after the Grammy parties on February 12, he was next seen in California on February 15 with golfing buddy Justin Rose for the Genesis Open Pro-Am.

As if that was not enough golfing, the week before the Grammys, Niall Horan was golfing with Justin Timberlake at the AT&T Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, according to Sky Sports.

Niall Horan definitely has a good reason to put golfing in the forefront of what he does every week because he has a business outside of music called Modest Golf Management.

Regardless, Niall Horan is still pursuing a solo music career, and he has a contract that he will need to fulfill before One Direction is reunited in the future.

To launch his solo music career, Niall Horan produced a single song called “This Town,” and it ended up soaring to the tops of the charts. In addition to winning awards like the People’s Choice Awards for “This Town” — even though it was only released September 29, 2016, by Capitol Records — Niall Horan needed his fans to help him win for “This Town” once again.

According to his Twitter account, the contest was for the RTE Choice Music Prize for “Irish Song of the Year 2016.”

Sadly, the voting page is no longer working at RTE, and it is likely the polls are now closed since they opened around February 7. Additional evidence that Niall Horan’s voting polls have closed at RTE is the announcement for the tickets for the Choice Music Prize concert in Dublin, Ireland on March 9.

Of course, his fans are also looking forward to a long list celebrity musicians that have asked him to collaborate with them during his solo music career.

For example, fans have been excited to hear Niall Horan may potentially collaborate with Shawn Mendes, Ellie Goulding, and The Chainsmokers, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

According to their social media, Niall Horan’s main manager for Modest Golf Management, Mark McDonnell, gave a hint around February 7 that Niall Horan or someone else associated with Modest Golf Management would be a part of the March issue of Golf World Magazine.

Mark McDonnell has also been promoting a new charity on social media that he thinks is a great idea, and it looks like Niall Horan would be perfect for it.

Called Golf&Guitars on social media, the actual name of the charity is the Mary Peters Trust, and this is their first annual fundraiser, according to Belfast Telegraph.

While Mark McDonnell is tweeting events from around the world, his most current location on social media is South Africa — and Modest Golf Management might be his reason for traveling.

Earlier in 2017, South African golfer Thriston Lawrence was signed to Modest Golf Management as well as Italian golfer, Guido Migliozzi.

Niall Horan social media is also showing a great deal more golf than music, but this could change rapidly.

For example, Niall Horan’s most recent post on social media is picture of him behind the words “main stage.” Niall Horan also had recent posts from fashion designer Oliver Spencer as well as hair stylist, Larry King.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]