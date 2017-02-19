WWE News: Finn Balor Teases Match With The Undertaker — Deadman Vs. Demon?

Finn Balor made his WWE main roster debut last year, and he instantly shot into main event status by becoming the first ever Universal Champion. Soon after, he was injured and put on the shelf for months, but fans hope he will make his return before too long. As they await his comeback, he continues to mess with his fans on social media and this time, he’s doing it by teasing a dream match against The Undertaker.

With so many rumors flying around all the time, it doesn’t help matters when superstars decide to join in on the teasing. Finn Balor is one of those who loves social media, and he loves to throw out hints and swerves that may never end up coming true, but he’s getting attention and has the fans talking.

His latest tease was noticed by Sports Keeda, and it is one that instantly sent fans into an excitable tailspin. Artist Dustin Wilson decided to make a piece showcasing two of the greatest talents in all of wrestling, and it caught the attention of the former NXT and Universal Champion.

The piece is brilliantly done, and Balor may have simply been thanking a fan for such an amazing piece of work, but he had to know what he was doing. Upon putting the picture on his official Instagram just one day ago, it already has close to 60,000 likes.

Finn Balor has been out of action since last year after suffering a shoulder injury which required surgery, but he is expected back soon. WrestleZone reported that he is now listed to appear at three events in March, but isn’t known if he will just show up or if he’s competing. The WWE Live Events he is currently scheduled for are:

March 10, 2017, in Buffalo, NY

March 11, 2017, in Toronto

March 26, 2017, in White Plains, NY

As recently reported by Inquisitr, The Undertaker is on a collision course with Roman Reigns, and it is expected that they will face off at WrestleMania 33. Those seeds were planted at the Royal Rumble, and it appears as if a Raw vs. SmackDown Live battle is going to take place on the biggest show of the year.

Depending on how Balor’s appearances in March go, he may or may not be on the WrestleMania 33 card. It would take a lot of work to have him put into a program and develop enough of a feud for a one-on-one match, but some other possibilities are there.

If there is ever going to be a dream match between The Undertaker and Balor, though, it will have to happen rather soon. Every single year, fans wonder if The Undertaker will return to the ring or if he is finally going to hang it up, and it is likely coming sooner rather than later.

In 2015, the editors of the official website of WWE posted five dream matches they would like to see for The Undertaker, and one of them was against “The Demon.” This was as Taker was celebrating his 25th anniversary in WWE, and an amazing match idea was put on the table.

“But how would Bálor do against the original demon, the one from Death Valley? Now that The Undertaker has risen, a grudge match against The Demon himself would be more than fitting for a figure who once called himself The Lord of Darkness. Hell, if you really want to up the stakes, make it a Loser Leaves Town Match. After all, this yard ain’t big enough for the both of them.”

For many years now, fans have wanted to see The Undertaker take on Finn Balor in a dream match, and it has been teased left and right. Balor is one of those WWE superstars who likes to tease the fans as much as possible. We saw it with the Bullet/Balor Club, AJ Styles, and now, he’s doing it with one of the greatest legends in wrestling history. The Deadman vs. The Demon is a true dream match that everyone wants to see, so, let’s just hope it happens.

[Featured Image by WWE]