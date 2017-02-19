Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Dating Again As Bella Thorne Crushes On 1D Star

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are reportedly dating again, and this may come as devastating news to former Disney star Bella Thorne.

Louis Tomlinson’s life has dramatically changed since he and Eleanor Calder split in the spring of 2015. He fathered a child, One Direction went on a break that may prove to be permanent, and he lost his mother. However, there’s one thing has not changed over the last two years: Louis’ feelings for Eleanor. A source recently told the Sun that Louis and Eleanor reunited in Los Angeles this month, and they “found it quite easy to find that spark between them again.” The singer and the fashion blogger dated for three years before calling it quits in March 2015.

A post shared by Eleanor Calder (@eleanorj92) on Aug 5, 2012 at 11:18am PDT

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder have allegedly spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles in recent weeks, and there’s evidence that the reports about their rekindled romance are true. According to MTV News, Louis and Eleanor recently re-followed each other on Instagram. They’ve also been photographed wearing similar black hoodies featuring images of Titanic characters Jack and Rose. Perhaps this was their subtle way of letting the world know that once more they’ve opened the door — they’re in each other’s hearts and their hearts will go on and on.

Eleanor was reportedly so happy to have Louis back in her life that she blew off a big job to be with him. She works as blogger for Tommy Hilfiger, and she was in Los Angeles to appear at one of the label’s events. However, she decided to spend time with Louis instead.

“She was supposed to appear alongside big names like Gigi Hadid and Lady Gaga. But last minute she dropped out of attending because she didn’t want to leave Louis’ side.”

Eleanor Calder met Louis Tomlinson in late 2011 just as One Direction was starting to blow up globally. Louis told Seventeen that Harry Styles introduced him to the girl that he just can’t let go of for good.

“Eleanor was a friend of Harry’s,” Louis revealed. “He worked with her friend at a local bakery. One day, Harry met up with his friend, Eleanor came, and we met.”

Louis Tomlinson’s last serious relationship was with The Originals actress Danielle Campbell. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Danielle and Louis called it quits a few weeks after Louis’ mother, Johannah Deakin, lost her battle with leukemia. Johanna Deakin had a very close relationship with Eleanor Calder, and she even asked Eleanor to be her maid of honor when she got married in 2014. Louis was Johanna’s best man.

Maid of Honour & Best Man ???????? A post shared by Eleanor Calder (@eleanorj92) on Jul 23, 2014 at 2:10am PDT

Briana Jungwirth, the mother of Louis Tomlinson’s one-year-old son, disliked Danielle Campbell, and some reports suggest that she was critical of Danielle because she was jealous and wanted to be in a relationship with Louis. So far, Briana has not weighed in on the reports that Louis is dating Eleanor Calder again.

Briana Jungwirth isn’t the only one who may be unhappy to learn that Louis Tomlinson is back off the market. As Cosmopolitan reports, some One Direction fans are convinced that actress Bella Thorne wants to date Louis. All she did was write “awww” in response to one of Louis’ Instagram posts, but some of his followers lashed out viciously with threats and insults. One fan responded to her comment by saying that she should “stop trying to date every man on this planet.”

However, Bella Thorne is reportedly undeterred by the words of angry One Direction fans. An alleged insider told Hollywood Life that Bella “would absolutely date Louis,” and she thinks that she and Louis “would have gorgeous babies together.”

Luckily for One Direction fans who dislike Bella Thorne, J-14 reports that she’s recently been linked to Nat Wolff. Bella previously dated Tyler Posey, and she had a quick fling with Charlie Puth. One of her longer relationships was with actor Gregg Sulkin, who may currently be dating Louis Tomlinson’s ex. According to Unreality TV, Sulkin has been spotted holding hands with Danielle Campbell.

