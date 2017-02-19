New Specs Details Emerge For Samsung Galaxy S8 & Tab S3 As Release Looms

The separate release of Samsung’s next-generation models of its flagship smartphone and tablet — the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Tab S3 – seems to in the horizon already. The latter could be announced in a week while the former’s grand unveiling could happen next month. Moreover, as their anticipated launch comes even closer, more and more details about them continue to make rounds online.

Long-standing specs reports about the Samsung Galaxy S8 shared that it could sport the Snapdragon 835 under the hood. However, based on the latest leaks, it seems like Samsung may also offer a Galaxy S8 model that will particularly be equipped with Exynos 9 chipset. This processor could potentially be announced during the upcoming Mobile World Congress.

Talking more about the Galaxy S8’s potential SoC, GSM Arena shared the following.

“Like the Snapdragon 835, the Exynos 9 should be manufactured using Samsung’s own 10nm process. If this is the previously rumored Exynos 8895 with a new name, then expect it to have an octa-core CPU with four custom M2 cores and four ARM Cortex-A53 ones, and the new Mali-G71 GPU.”

Other specs that could be highlighted as well by the Samsung Galaxy S8 are a 5.8-inch display Super AMOLED screen with 1440 x 2650 resolution, 16MP primary snapper, 8MP front-facing camera, 3000 mAh, 4 GB RAM, wireless charging functionality, Android 7.1 Nougat, USB-C port, among others, according to Slash Gear.

However, unfortunately, Samsung fans excited for the official unveiling and market release of the Galaxy S8 will have to wait just a bit longer as it will not be following the usual launch pattern for the Galaxy S series. Samsung’s 2017 flagship will not take the spotlight during the tech firm’s Mobile World Congress press conference on February 26, as previously confirmed by the company. The latest release date hearsays are pointing to a March 29 unveiling, instead, while its market availability could commence on April 21.

Even though the Galaxy S8 will be a no-show at the MWC, recent news, as cited by CNET, shared that the Korean tech conglomerate could still tease the Galaxy S8 by announcing its official launch date during the event. A hype video for the Galaxy S8’s release could also be shown during the show, SlashGear noted.

The Galaxy S8 may not be present at the MWC 2017, but Samsung’s avid followers will definitely not leave empty-handed after the company’s MWC press con since the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 – another highly-talked about mobile device from the company – could star in the event.

The unofficial specs sheet for Samsung’s soon-to-be-released tablet suggests that it will have a 9.7-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by Snapdragon 820 paired with 4 GB RAM and 64GB native storage. In addition to these specs and release grapevines, more possible specs, features and details about the tablet have recently surfaced, thanks to its user manual that was apparently leaked.

According to Android Headline’s report, the manual seems to confirm that the Galaxy Tab S3 will indeed be bundled by Samsung’s proprietary S-Pen.

“Interestingly, though, the manual doesn’t show any slots for the S Pen, so it appears the accessory will be an external accessory only without a dedicated slot like on Samsung’s Galaxy Note line,” the report noted.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Manual Leaks, Shows Keyboard Dock Port, LTE and WiFi Versions pic.twitter.com/bq2xLlNIQ8 — Tablets News ™ (@worldtabletnews) February 19, 2017

Also based on the user manual, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3’s fingerprint scanner will be incorporated into its home button. Specific details about the Tab S3’s camera were not shown in the manual, but the tablet will have a selfie snapper, as well as a primary shooter with a single LED flash. Furthermore, its speakers are placed on top and bottom while its keyboard dock connector can be found on the side. The manual also shows that the Galaxy Tab S3 will sport a USB Type-C port and will support Fast Charge 2.0 by Qualcomm.

At launch, the tablet is expected to arrive with pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat offering support for multitasking functionalities highlighted by the latest operating system – the multi-window mode and the pop-up view.

Are you also excited to see Samsung’s newest smartphone and tablet?

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Soho Beach House]