Galaxy Note 8: 3 Rivals That Can Crush Samsung’s 2017 Phablet

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of 2017’s most anticipated smartphones. Widely considered as a device that is designed to redeem Samsung’s reputation from the infamous Note 7 disaster, the Galaxy Note 8 is speculated to be a significant step forward towards redemption for the South Korean tech giant. Considering current rumors and leaks about the device, it appears that the Note 8 is definitely going to be a powerhouse smartphone that, just like its short-lived predecessor, has the capability to become the best phablet of 2017.

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have so far been very encouraging, with speculations pointing to a robust device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6GB of RAM. A 4K screen, a revamped S-Pen and a redesigned frame are also rumored for the phablet. Inasmuch as the Note 8 appears to be a formidable device, however, a number of upcoming 2017 phablets are pretty much capable of crushing Samsung’s big-screened flagship. Here is a look at three of them.

iPhone 8

The rivalry between Apple and Samsung has been going on since the early days of touchscreen phones, and the competition between the two smartphone makers is expected to continue this year as well. Thus, while the Note 8 would most definitely be Samsung’s most powerful mobile device this year, it would likely meet a significant challenge in the form of the iPhone 8, the 10th-anniversary device of Apple’s esteemed smartphone series.

While it is true that Apple has been lagging behind Samsung in terms of its flagships’ specs and features for the last few years, things are speculated to change with the iPhone 8. Rumors state that the iPhone 8 would pack a powerful A11 processor, a completely redesigned body, a hefty 5.8-inch OLED display and a number of revolutionary features such as a mini Touch Bar and facial recognition software, according to a MacRumors report. With this in mind, it might very well be Samsung that would be lagging behind Apple in terms of killer specs and features this time around.

LG V30

The LG V30 is a device that is practically created to take down the Galaxy Note 8. Its predecessor, the LG V20, received great reviews from both critics and users alike for its powerful specs and unique features. Despite this, the device enjoyed limited success. With the LG V30, however, Samsung’s fellow South Korean tech giant and rival seem to be sparing no expense, with current rumors pointing to a powerhouse phablet that could give the Note 8 a run for its money.

The LG V30 is expected to pack a powerful Snapdragon 835 processor that is paired with a very generous 6GB of RAM. Apart from this, the LG V30 is also speculated to do away with its secondary screen in favor of something that is far more useful and innovative, according to Slashgear. However, the LG V30’s true ace against the Galaxy Note 8 might very well be its imaging capabilities, with rumors pointing to the upcoming flagship featuring a formidable four-camera system, with dual lenses for both its front and rear cameras. While Samsung’s Note series has always boasted great imaging capabilities, the fact that the Note 7 underwhelmed with its single-sensor unit does not bode very well for Samsung’s upcoming phablet.

Google Pixel XL 2

The Google Pixel XL was considered by numerous critics and users as one of the best smartphones of 2016. Created from the ground up by Google, it is sleek, powerful and perfectly compatible with the latest version of the Android operating system. With this year’s Google Pixel XL 2, the search giant is expected to set the notch higher, releasing a phablet that is worthy of being one of the most formidable devices of 2017.

While rumors are quite scarce about the device, speculations about the smartphone state that the Google Pixel XL 2 would feature a Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6GB of RAM, according to a TechRadar report. What would make the Pixel XL 2 unique, however, is its operating system, as it is likely to be the first device in the market to ship with Android O, the popular mobile operating system’s best version yet. Apart from this, Pixel phones are also monsters in smartphone photography. Thus, the Pixel XL 2 could very well dominate the Galaxy Note 8 in the imaging field as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would most likely be a great device. True to form, there is a pretty good chance that it would be a powerhouse phablet that is designed to redeem the tech giant’s damaged reputation resulting from the infamous Note 7 recall. Things might not be as simple as it appears for Samsung, however, as the upcoming flagship would need to overpower some of its biggest, most capable competitors yet.

