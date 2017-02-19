BTS Dominates With ‘Not Today’ MV As Views For TWICE’s ‘Knock Knock’ Skyrocket

BTS dropped the powerful “Not Today” MV at midnight and the electric song is already proving to be an incredible success. The video racked up over 1.6 million views in just a few hours. As the Inquisitr previously reported, BTS set the record for most views in 24 hours with their previous track, “Spring Day.” They’re also setting records for “Not Today” by raking in millions of views as the hours go by.

Prior to BTS’s release, TWICE unveiled their new album, TWICEcoaster: LANE 2, which featured the hit track “Knock Knock.” The girls’ song then rose to claim the top spots on all eight of Korea’s major real-time charts, which include Mnet, Bugs, Melon, Genie, olleh, Soribada, Naver, and Monkey3. Currently, both groups are doing incredible as their combined videos have raked in nearly 12 million views.

“Not Today” is one of the 4 new tracks on You Never Walk Alone. The other tracks are “Outro: Wings” and “A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone.” The Big Hit Entertainment boy band’s MV for “Spring Day” has currently raked in over 27 million views since it was released. The top record was previously held by TWICE whose MV “TT” obtained 10 million views within 40 hours.

For several days, the girls of TWICE teased fans with eye-catching bright colored video teasers before the release of the MV. The hit video featured the Kpop idols dancing in front of a colorful background and having fun during a winter slumber party. Suddenly, they hear a knock at the door. The girls tumble down the stair, open the door and to their surprise, they see their producer Park Jinyoung, the founder of JYP Entertainment.

Their first teaser for “Knock Knock” reached over 2 million views within 24 hours. Their second teaser has hit over 1 million views in a similar time frame, according to Soompi. With the number of these views, it looks like fans are awaiting their comeback.

BTS held their “WINGS Tour: 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III” concerts at the Gocheok Sky Dome this past Saturday and Sunday. The Kpop idols proved themselves competent both as a group and as solo artists. The concert ended with J-Hope’s “Boy Meets Evil” solo followed by the group’s “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” performance. J-Hope, whose birthday fell on Saturday, received well wishes from fans.

BTS and TWICE will be performing on Mnet’s M Countdown, which will air on February 23. According to reports, the hit Kpop groups BTS and TWICE will perform new tracks for the first time on the highly anticipated episode. It’s possible that the two Kpop bands will showcase their latest hits, “Not Today” and “Knock Knock” on the show. The Bangtan Boys are presumed to perform “Spring Day,” according to Soompi. The song was currently the group’s lead track on their latest album, Wings: You Never Walk Alone, which dropped on February 13.

Also, both TWICE and BTS will appear at the 6th Gaon Chart Music Awards on February 22. On February 1, the Korea Music Content Industry Association (KMCIA) announced other top Kpop groups would be in attendance. The 6th Gaon Chart Music Awards will be broadcasted live through Mnet.

“BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, NCT127, and Urban Zakapa will be joining the lineup of this year’s Gaon Chart Music Awards, which will be held on February 22.”

The music awards ceremony has been in operation for six years. The committee claims to use fair and objective data to give awards to not only singers and professionals in the music industry. A representative from the music committee stated they do their best to create a platform to bring artists from a variety of genres together.

“The initial lineup of SISTAR, EXO, MAMAMOO, GFRIEND, TWICE, Han Dong Geun, Bolbbalgan Sachoongi, Dean, BewhY, and SHINee’s Onew will be joined by BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, NCT127, and Urban Zakapa. We will do our best to create a stage that harmoniously brings artists of a variety of music genres together.”

Taeyeon, the front woman of Girls’ Generation, posted a video on her Instagram, dancing to TWICE’s “TT” at a cosmetics store. In the Instagram video Taeyeon posted, the singer wore a hoodie and winter coat. She sang along while mimicking the dance moves of TWICE’s “TT” playing in the background. Netizens commented and said Twice and Girls’ Generation the best Kpop girl groups around. Other fans said the artist looked “natural” and “cute.”

흥이 한껏 올랐을 무렵 직원분이 말을 거셨다. #지금단품으로는재고가떨어져서 … #네 A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

Taeyeon just dropped a music video of her own. In just 24 hours, Taeyeon has broken her own record for obtaining the most views for a female K-pop solo artist for her pre-release track “I Got Love, according to AllKpop. SM Entertainment released Taeyeon’s “I Got Love” on Friday. Fans are accustomed to the songstress cranking out pop hits and romantic ballads. However, the Korean soloist showed off an ultra-glam side in her new soulful single.

????????‍???? #IGotLove A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

The Girls’ Generation lead-vocalist has consistently charted well on different Billboard charts after releasing her first solo EP, I, in 2015. Taeyeon also took first and second place on the K-pop World Albums charts when her solo track “I“ peaked. The song also hit No. 5 on Heatseekers Albums. According to Allkpop, her previous record was when she quickly raked in 2.43 million views for her single “I” back in October of 2015.

TWICE began their first ever concert tour called “TWICELAND—The Opening,” and performed in Seoul on February 24 through the 26.

What do you think of TWICE’s new music video for their fun track, “Knock Knock?” Are you excited to watch BTS and TWICE perform their latest tracks?

[Featured Image by Big Hit Entertainment/Official BTS Daum Cafe]