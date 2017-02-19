‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Liam Cunningham Teases A Unified Westeros

On Game of Thrones, Liam Cunningham has proven his worth many times over, giving Davos Seaworth the kind of determined bravery and devotion to one’s commander worthy of song.Now, singing the praises of Season 7 of the HBO series, Liam is giving what may be the greatest teasers yet revealed for what fans may expect, when Game of Thrones airs the next installment. C

unningham opens up about the new episodes in a general sense, but this perhaps the best way to give a complete picture of what is coming in the battle for Westeros and the even greater threat posed by the White Walkers.

Game Of Thrones May Finally Unite All Of Westeros Against A Common Enemy

Liam Cunningham spoke with IGN recently about the upcoming season of Game of Thrones, suggesting that the overriding theme may have more to do with a war against the White Walkers and less to do with who ultimately claims the Iron Throne. Liam says all of Westeros will have to unite against this common enemy, because it will take that much strength to defeat their mutual foe, adding that no one army can possibly present a show of force strong enough to compare to the fierce and ever expanding race of White Walkers.

“So when we’ve had all these, for all these seasons, disparate stories come from disparate ends of Westeros, it has been – and it’s been signaled from the end of last season – that there’s a lot of people and situations going to be coming together,” adds the Game of Thrones actor.

Liam adds that the new Game of Thrones episodes have enabled him to work with a new dynamic and to team up with actors from the series who he has admired but not yet been able to work with in the series.

“It was kind of interesting to meet some people who I normally only meet on a red carpet,” says Game of Thrones’ Cunningham. “Who that is and when that happens remains to be seen.”

Liam also addressed concerns of fans over the shorter Game of Thrones season, indicating that, while there are fewer episodes, the high quality of the show demanded even longer filming schedules and more physically demanding scenes.

Arya Stark May Be Due For An Unexpected Reunion With An Old Friend

Cinema Blend reported that a great deal of investigating has been undertaken to discover that Maisie Williams may be filming an exciting new reunion, one which will appeal mostly to Game of Thrones fans who have been watching from the beginning of the series. Williams, who plays Arya, was reportedly filming scenes in Calgary, Canada, which is significant, because this is where the series gets its footage in the creation of the show’s Direwolves.

In order to create the Direwolves, Game of Thrones camera crews travel to Calgary to film real wolves in front of a green screen, before enhancing the wolves and placing them in whatever setting is needed for their scenes.

What does this mean for Arya Stark?

It comes down to statements shared by Instinct Animals for Film, which is the company that supplies trained wolves for Game of Thrones. The company establishes that the new scene does not include anything from Jon Snow’s Direwolf, Ghost. Considering that Arya’s Direwolf is the only other Direwolf left alive, it seems evident that Maisie Williams has been reuniting with Arya’s Nymeria.

Nymeria hasn’t been seen since season 1 of Game of Thrones, so a reunion between Arya and her pet may prove to be an emotional scene for Williams, as well as for fans.

Game of Thrones is scheduled to premiere season 7 on HBO in June.

[Featured Image by HBO]