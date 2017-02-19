‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground’: Hallmark Movie Stars Blues’ Keb’ Mo

The Postables are back in a heartwarming new movie called Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground, which will air on Hallmark Movies And Mysteries (HMM). Based on the inspirational teleplay by book author and speaker, Martha Williamson, and featuring the beautiful music of Keb’ Mo, the Postables must reunite an old blues player with a woman he loved after they lost contact during Hurricane Katrina.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground is directed by Kevin Fair and written by Martha Williamson and Brandi Harkonen. The Hallmark Movies and Mysteries movie stars Eric Mabius as Oliver O’Toole, Kristin Booth as Shane, Crystal Lowe as Rita, Geoff Gustafson as Norman, Keb’ Mo as Gabe, Zak Santiago as Ramon, Karen Holness as Hattie, Mark Valley as Steve, and Gregory Harrison as Joe O’Toole.

Synopsis: Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground On Hallmark Movies And Mysteries (HMM)

The Postables have a postal mystery on their hands again. This time, they need to deliver a letter to a woman named Hattie who was lost years prior during Hurricane Katrina. Back then, Gabe, a black blues singer and talented songwriter, had a thing for Hattie, a night club owner in New Orleans music district. Not one to bother anyone, Gabe kept his feelings to himself but later decided to profess his love for her. He penned a lovely letter to Hattie that he planned to have delivered. However, his plans were thwarted and his dreams washed away after the 2005 storm came and destroyed everything, leaving New Orleans residents homeless, hungry, and afraid.

Gabe survived the storm, but not his broken heart for Hattie, who he was never able to find again. Still waiting at the place where he told her he would be, Gabe hopes to find Hattie again.

When the Postables happen upon the letter, they are moved and touched by the backstory. They feel compelled to find the beautiful Hattie who stole Gabe’s heart. But finding the club owner will be like finding a needle in a haystack since most of the residents’ lives were ripped apart before they evacuated and relocated to other areas. Some even perished. Was Hattie among them?

Meanwhile, Oliver is struggling with his own hidden feelings for Shane. Will he finally get the courage, like Gabe, and tell Shane how much he loves her?

About Blues Singer Keb’ Mo (via HMM)

“As a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, producer, actor, mentor and consistently excellent performer, Keb’ Mo’ is a true American icon. It all took off for Keb’ Mo’ in 1994 with the self-titled release under his newly coined ‘Keb’ Mo” moniker, and he proved once and for all that he was a musical force to be reckoned with. Album after album, 11 in total, garnered him 3 Grammy awards and a producer/engineer/artist Grammy Certificate for his track on the 2001 Country Album of the Year, Hank Williams Tribute – Timeless. He has received 8 additional Grammy nominations including Country Song of the Year for ‘I Hope,’ co-written with The Dixie Chicks, and 3 alone for his 2014 release, BLUESAmericana including Americana Album of the Year. Keb’ is humble and committed to paying it forward. He proudly has been a long-time supporter of the Playing For Change Foundation, a nonprofit organization that creates positive change through music and arts education.”

Some of Keb Mo’s most well-known albums are Just Like You, The Door, Sessions at West 54th: Recorded Live in New York, and Keb’ Mo’ Live – That Hot Pink Blues Album, according to his official site.

Watch Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground tonight at 9/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies And Mysteries (HMM).

Hallmark Movies And Mysteries’ Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground is executive produced by Martha Williamson, Michael Prupas, Kevin Fair, and Joel S. Rice. It was filmed in Canada.

