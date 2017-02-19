Watch NBA All-Star Game 2017 Live Stream, TV Time, Channel, Rosters & Odds

On Sunday night, fans will watch the NBA All-Star Game 2017 live stream and televised coverage with plenty of drama heading into the event. Among the stories that are swirling around this year’s game are the constant trade speculation about Carmelo Anthony, as well as the ongoing feud between former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Oh, and there’s also a basketball game being played which features Eastern and Western Conference rosters of highly-skilled stars. Here’s a look at what’s to come from Sunday’s midseason basketball classic.

Over the past weeks and months, the NBA trade rumors have been persistent and often cause a distraction for star players. That has sort of been the case for Carmelo Anthony. Not only has the Knicks star been involved in continuous speculation, but he was also recently chosen to replace Cleveland Cavs forward Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference roster. Love had often been mentioned as a potential trade asset for bringing Melo to Cleveland, but all of that seems to have subsided, for now. The deadline arrives Thursday, with several of tonight’s stars such as DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler all having been discussed over the weeks as trade possibilities.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

However, the game must go on, and it will feature the biggest and brightest stars from today’s league. On the Eastern Conference, the starting lineup features Cavs’ star King Lebron James leading the way, with teammate Kyrie Irving joining him. Also in the backcourt will be DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors. Rounding out the starting five will be the Bulls’ Jimmy Butler and “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. The star forward is not only making his first appearance in the big game but also gets the start as an injury replacement.

Reserve players include first-time selection Kemba Walker of the Hornets, Paul George from the Pacers, Kyle Lowry of the Raptors, Paul Millsap of the Hawks, Isaiah Thomas from Boston, and the Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony. One has to wonder how many times the situation in New York and or trade rumors will be mentioned during the game, just based on the fact Carmelo will be available at times for “candid” interviews. By the way, according to NOLA.com, Melo recently had to cancel a vacation to Puerto Rico and Cuba to see family due to being selected, calling it a “downer” for him. However, he still said he plans to “enjoy the moment,” if the media leaves him be, that is.

Western Conference All-Stars

For the Western Conference, it’s all about the Golden State Warriors this year, and one-third of the team shows that. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will start, while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are part of the bench. Also starting for the West are the Rockets’ James Harden, hometown favorite Anthony Davis of the Pelicans, and the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard since there are some other teams out west. Reserves will include DeAndre Jordan of the Clippers, Gordon Hayward from the Jazz, Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies and DeMarcus Cousins from the Kings. Oh, and also triple-double machine, Russell Westbrook from the OKC Thunder.

Westbrook was considered amongst major snubs when the starting lineups were announced and heading into the game, fans are wondering what might transpire between Westbrook and his former teammate, KD. The two were recently under the spotlight in a nationally-televised game on ABC, with the tension high and some interesting trash talking. It’s been said the two really don’t talk, so will they even co-exist on Sunday night as part of the same time. Will Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even put his star out on the court with Westbrook, and if so will they share the ball with one another? It makes for some compelling drama to watch inside the game itself.

All-Star Game Odds & How to Watch

The All-Star games are typically short on defense and that’s clearly reflected by the over/under total set for tonight’s game. Various sports books are listing a total of 353 points for the two teams by the time the final buzzer sounds. The West is currently a six-point favorite at various books according to Vegas Insider odds.

Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. TNT will provide the live telecast to cable and satellite TV viewers. For live streaming, the TNT Drama website or Watch TNT apps are the best bet for cable or satellite viewers. Otherwise, TNT Overtime website may provide free feeds offering different camera angles from the game, although they may not include the on-air commentary. Another option is to sign up for a free one-week trial of Sling TV’s Blue package which includes TNT among its online channels for live streaming.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]