BTS Drops New Video For ‘Not Today’ From ‘You Never Walk Alone’ [VIDEO]

BTS is currently on “Fire.”

Days after their music video for “Spring Day” broke Youtube viewership records, the kpop boy band has dropped a video for “Not Today” from their new album You Never Walk Alone.

As All Kpop notes, You Never Walk Alone is an epilogue to the band’s previous album, Wings, which was released in 2016. The four new tracks on the album include, “Not Today,” “Spring Day,” “Outro: Wings,” and “A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone.”

As we mentioned earlier, the music video for BTS’s “Spring Day” has been breaking records on Youtube after its release a couple of days ago.

As Pop Crush notes, the video accumulated over 10 million views in just 26 hours making them the fastest group to do so ever. The record was previously held by TWICE whose video for “TT” had garnered 10 million views in 40.5 hours. But they had actually beaten a previous record held by the Bangtang Boys whose video for “Blood, Sweat and Tears” had racked up 10 million views in 41 hours.

So, it’s safe to say that BTS are the kpop kings of the music video on Youtube.

The global success of BTS has many asking the Bangtang Boys for their secret to global musical domination.

As Soompi reports, in a recent interview, BTS’s Jin said that it’s the positive relationship between the group members that have helped them grow so phenomenally within the last couple of years

“We have great chemistry, and we think this is our biggest strength,” he said. We were really surprised once when we were asked to write down the secret to our success, and all the members wrote down ‘chemistry between the members.'”

An honor every time I get to choreograph for them. Especially this one for what it represents.@BTS_twt #nottoday https://t.co/AfGHWPkhyo pic.twitter.com/R8DNWlecjU — Keone Madrid (@KeoneMadrid) February 19, 2017

“Throughout our many albums, each member has grown a lot, especially in the looks department,” he added with a laugh.

BTS’ Suga said that it’s the authenticity of their music that attracts fans all over the world, as the boys have creative input in the music they create.

“It’s really cool to know we’re even loved in North and South America, and we’re grateful for it. I think it might be because we write our own music and actively participate in the producing of our albums,” he said. “We make a lot of music that has a sound that international fans may like. I think these kinds of details are what make us so appealing to them.”

BTS – NOT TODAY MV

Lets break another record guys???????? watch it on youtube now????https://t.co/WNk0yXvJtu pic.twitter.com/xH4lbZUfDt — Jimin Updates (@jiminupdates) February 19, 2017

During the interview, band members also talked about their career goals for 2017.

“Personally, one of my biggest goals for the year is for us to enter the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. I think that’s the chart all artists dream of being on,” BTS member, V, chimed in.

With the success of their music so far this year, it’s not hard to imagine that goal becoming a reality. According to Billboard, BTS is the Korean act who has had the most albums land in the Billboard 200 chart. They’ve also been named the kpop act that’s done the best at appealing to an international fan base by Billboard

BTS kicked off their world tour on Saturday with back to back concerts in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]