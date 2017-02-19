WWE Rumors: Five Superstars Who Will Return For ‘WrestleMania 33’

In just a little over a month, the greatest spectacle in wrestling will once again take place and it is WrestleMania 33. Superstars will gather together in Orlando to keep climbing their way up the card in hopes of taking the top spot and becoming a champion. Still, there is always the chance that some surprises and familiar faces could appear, and it is time to look at the five superstars rumored to make their WWE returns in early April.

There is really no way of knowing if these returns are going to happen in time for WrestleMania 33, but the rumors are out there. Some feel as if they’re quite credible, but one never truly knows with WWE until it actually happens.

Kurt Angle

Ever since he was announced as the first inductee in the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame, fans have been hoping that he would step back in the ring. Sure, it is very likely that Angle is going to compete for the wrestling giant once again, but will it be at WrestleMania 33?

According to PW Mania, there are plans for Angle to do some wrestling for WWE in the “near future.” Now, whether that means in time for the big pay-per-view (PPV) or not, well, that’s anyone’s guess. He still has to pass a physical to be approved for in-ring work and if that happens, his time spent wrestling will be limited.

Finn Balor

Last year, he became the first ever WWE Universal Champion and almost immediately, he had to give up the title due to injury. Since then, the world has been without “The Demon,” but it may not be for much longer.

24 Wrestling is reporting that Balor is scheduled to appear at some WWE Live Events in New York and Canada during March, but it isn’t known if he will actually be wrestling. If Balor does have matches at those house shows and they go well, he could end up making his return to Monday Night Raw in time for WrestleMania 33.

Kelly Kelly

She was seen in a backstage interview recently for a Las Vegas episode of Monday Night Raw, and that instantly started rumors of her return. One India is reporting that Kelly Kelly has actually already signed a three-year contract with WWE to make her comeback and it could happen soon, but not necessarily by WrestleMania 33.

Then again, if she is already heading to the WWE Performance Center for training, it wouldn’t be out of the question for her to at least make an appearance at the PPV.

Hulk Hogan

So, he may not end up ever wrestling another match again, but it is still hard to imagine WWE without the immortal Hulk Hogan. The company parted ways with him after the sex tape/racial comments fiasco back in 2015, and he has almost been stricken from the history books since that time.

Rumors have been flying around about a Hogan return, but Forbes pointed out that a Hogan return was even teased on the WWE Network show Bring it to the Table. The topic of Hogan came up on the show, and JBL spoke in depth about the mistakes the former champion made and how his comments were “inappropriate” and “detestable.”

From there, JBL also went on to say that Hogan has been punished, but believes that “he’s an icon and think he’s welcome back.” Layfield isn’t the only one that thinks he’s on his way back either.

I would expect Hogan https://t.co/wGZtkTmzBi — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 9, 2017

Victoria

It is no surprise that WWE has been reaching out to former female superstars in hopes of getting them to appear at WrestleMania 33. As previously reported by Inquisitr, one of those is former Women’s Champion Victoria who hasn’t been with the company in eight years. If she isn’t making her comeback, one wouldn’t know it by the amount of WWE flashbacks she is posting on social media.

Right now, the card for WrestleMania 33 has only one confirmed match on it and one more will be set in stone this week. That’s not saying a whole lot for a pay-per-view that will take place in just a few short weeks. Still, there are many rumors flying around and the returns of Kelly Kelly or Kurt Angle or Finn Balor have fans on the edges of their seats with excitement. WWE is planning on blowing the roof off the place in Orlando, but that is…if it even had a roof.

[Featured Image by WWE]