Donald Trump Approval Rating: Over Half Of US Voters Approve Of Job Performance

Donald Trump’s approval rating is allegedly up, with over half of likely U.S. voters approving of his job performance. A recent Rasmussen poll shows that President Trump has an approval rating that’s 10 percent higher than his disapproval rating. The daily Presidential Tracking Poll results were published on Friday and differ “wildly” from other recent approval rating and job performance polls for Donald Trump.

Rasmussen boasts “public opinion polling since 2003,” and gathers presidential job approval ratings based on a sample of likely voters, while other polls simply base their results on a sample of all adults, who may or may not actually turn out to vote. The latest Rasmussen poll shows that more than 50 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of Donald Trump’s job performance, so far. More specifically, 55 percent allegedly approve, while 45 percent disapprove.

The next Rasmussen daily Presidential Tracking Poll won’t be updated until Monday, but the most recent Rasmussen poll results differ “wildly” from other approval rating poll results, according to a blog post on the Hill. Donald Trump’s job performance approval rating was also reportedly at 55 percent approval on Thursday, while a Pew Research poll showed Trump’s job performance at only 39 percent approval — nearly a 20 percent difference. The Hill explains that Rasmussen poll results are generally more positive towards Republicans than other polls.

However, according to Breitbart, polling likely U.S. voters, which is what Rasmussen does, is “always the most accurate.” Rasmussen Reports has always taken poll results based on a sample of likely U.S. voters, rather than just a sample of all adults or even a sample of registered voters, methodologies used by other polling organizations, such as Gallup Poll and Pew Research. For an even more accurate “picture of the political landscape,” Breitbart says Americans would have to turn to an average of all recent approval rating polls — an average that includes polls of all adults, registered voters, and likely voters.

Donald Trump regularly accuses news media of publishing fake news, as well as suppressing approval rating poll results that clearly show he has a majority job approval performance rating. In fact, according to Politico, President Trump once again accused the news media of not reporting the facts at a press conference last Thursday afternoon, adding that the president is correct, citing the recent Rasmussen poll that show’s President Trump with a 55 percent approval rating. CNN published a short clip of the press conference where Donald Trump tells news reporters that he’s made “incredible progress” in the last four weeks since his inauguration, boasting his approval rating.

“A new Rasmussen poll, in fact — because the people get it — much of the media doesn’t get it. They actually get it, but they don’t write it. Let’s put it that way. But a new Rasmussen poll just came out just a very short while ago, and it has our approval rating at 55 percent and going up.”

YES: New Rasmussen poll shows the HIGHEST level of American optimism in 12 years! https://t.co/C5VO4CfFC0 pic.twitter.com/smTY80iIom — President Trump (@Donald_Trump_0) January 31, 2017

Even before Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, a majority of likely American voters agreed that the news media was biased against him, saying that the press conveniently overlooks positive facts about Donald Trump, as reported by the Washington Times. Even days after President Trump took office, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said in interview published on the Daily Signal that the Trump administration was still “experiencing an unprecedented level of one-sided media coverage, that is not an accident and will never go away.

The latest Rasmussen poll says that Donald Trump’s approval rating is high because most Americans support Trump’s belief that “radical Islamic terrorism is a threat to America.” Rasmussen also says that most Americans agree with President Trump that “federal government over-regulation is hurting the economy.” And, according to a report on the Week, most Americans agree with Donald Trump that “fake news is a real problem.”

[Featured Image by Sean Rayford/Getty Images]