‘RHOA’ Kandi Burruss Claims Porsha Williams Is An ‘Aggressive Lesbian’

Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams exchanged heated words on the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Burruss bashed Williams for making up rumors and claimed that she is an “aggressive lesbian” when she drinks. How did Williams respond?

According to Radar Online, there is some evidence to back up Burruss’ lesbian allegations. An insider leaked text messages between the two ladies during a crazy night in Atlanta’s club Queens in 2014. Not only did Williams try to make out with Burruss, but she also asked if she wanted to join her husband, Todd Tucker, for some late-night fun in the bedroom.

“I been laughing every night since Queens,” Williams told her co-star. “Just want you to know I’m not [going to] rape you on camera. … Queens is Vegas, [what] goes on stays there.”

Fast forward to the latest episode of RHOA, and the lesbian rumors once again became a hot topic. According to People, the drama kicked off when Marlo Hampton asked Burruss straight up if she was a lesbian.

“Kandi, are you a lesbian?” Hampton asked.

The bluntness of Hampton’s question caught everyone by surprise. While the rest of the cast took a moment to adjust to the awkward moment, Hampton forged on.

“Since we’re still on the path, I want to stay on the right path because everyone seems like they’re being sincere and the empowerment and sisterhood and everything — but there’s still fakeness at this table,” she told the camera. “They’re still talking behind each other’s back.”

“I’ve just been hearing things, and I want to know,” Hampton questioned Burruss. “‘Cause I’ve heard that and someone at this table has been talking behind her back saying she’s a lesbian in the closet.”

Us Magazine reports that Burruss denied the rumors and told everyone that she is straight. “I truly love my husband and I truly love his d***, okay?” she explained. “I’m very much married and happy with my man.”

She then told the cameras that she wanted to find out who started the lesbian rumors in the first place. Sheree Whitfield took the initiative and asked the ladies who called Kandi Burruss a lesbian. When nobody answered, Whitfield revealed that it was Williams who started it all.

“So you’re saying I insinuated she was a lesbian but I didn’t say she was a lesbian?” Williams fired back. “I genuinely did not remember this moment of conversation that I had with her. It was shade, that’s what it was.”

Burruss wasn’t having any of it. Not only did she admit to experimenting with women in the past, but she also revealed that Williams has dipped into the lady pond as well.

“As far as like women situation, if you really want to know — yes, I have tried it,” she admitted. “But believe me — I’m not the only one at this table who has. I’ve never done anything more than [Williams] has done. Let’s be clear on that.”

Burruss didn’t stop there. “I mean, she’s definitely hooked up with women — definitely,” she added. “If she gets drunk, she becomes an aggressive lesbian. Like seriously. Until you’re ready to speak your truth, and be true to who you are, don’t do it boo. Don’t do it.”

At the same time, Phaedra Parks was also present during the discussion but remained mysteriously silent. Despite Parks’ constant willingness to talk about the matter on other episodes, Bravo TV reports that she didn’t say a word in front of the other women.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Parks explained why she didn’t speak up. The reality star wanted to keep things positive and considers Williams a good friend. She also didn’t want things to get too out of hand and therefore decided to stay out.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sunday nights on Bravo.

