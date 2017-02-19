Angelina Jolie News: Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Actress On TV Show About Syria

The latest in Angelina Jolie news features another celebrity of a different genre getting involved with the actress for something good.

Real Madrid forward and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is joining Angelina Jolie in a TV show that will focus on the plight of Syrian refugees.

According to Sky News, Cristiano Ronaldo has just been signed up to star alongside Angelina Jolie in the series titled Hayat Koprusu, which will begin filming in April.

Ronaldo, 32, is currently the toast of the football world having scored 14 goals in 17 of his appearances with Real Madrid. His team has also won the UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup in 2016, and to top it off, the Portuguese striker won his fourth Ballon d’Or, which is a prestigious award.

But it seems that the Real Madrid superstar is not content with being just an athlete and he is making an effort to crossover to the entertainment industry and become an actor, hence his decision to star alongside Angelina Jolie in their upcoming TV series.

Ronaldo said before that he also wanted to be an actor but the time constraints brought about by his career in football makes it difficult for him to try his hand on acting.

He said, “It’s difficult as I have so many training sessions, games and competitions. But I would not close the door, it is something I like.”

Fortunately for the football star, he got some time off to work with Angelina Jolie in their TV show and according to Sky News they will start shooting in April in Gaziantep, which is a region in Turkey that is close to the Syrian border.

The upcoming show will focus on a Syrian family who manages to escape the war in their homeland and they are making their way to Turkey.

Starring alongside Ronaldo and Jolie is Lebanese musician, Nancy Ajram, a three-time winner of the World Music Awards.

No details were provided as to what role Ronaldo and Jolie are going to play, but the Real Madrid star is excited about his involvement in the series not only because of his desire to become an actor, but also because it delves into an issue that is close to his heart.

Ronaldo went on Twitter in December to spread a message of hope for the children of Syria.

In his video message the football star said that he and the rest of the world are aware of the suffering that the Syrian children are facing. But despite the harsh conditions they are currently in, Ronaldo asks the children of Syria not to give up hope, nor to feel that they are alone in their suffering because the whole world, including him, are with them in spirit.

A message of hope to the children affected by the conflict in Syria. @SavetheChildren pic.twitter.com/Zsdvu2nuXd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 23, 2016

As for Angelina Jolie, she’s got a head start in defending human rights when she went to Cambodia to promote her latest film, First They Killed My Father, a film based on the memoir of Loung Ung, a survivor of Pol Pot’s regime, which the actress directed.

Jolie’s film is based on First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, a non-fiction book depicting the life of Loung Ung during the time of the Khmer Rouge’s invasion of Phnom Penh in 1975.

Loung Ung was separated from her family when the Khmer Rouge invaded Phnom Penh in 1975, and she was forced to become a child soldier while her siblings were sent to labor camps.

Jolie brought along her six children to Cambodia and spoke with other refugees from Khmer Rouge’s era of genocide. She told the press that her eldest son, Maddox, is part of the production.

Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox when she was filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in Cambodia.

Jolie always made it a point to remind her eldest son where he came from and to respect and love the country where he was born.

So when the opportunity arose to show the world about the struggles of his fellow countrymen during the Pol Pot regime he immediately came on board to help his mother with her film.

[Featured image by Heng Sinith/AP Images]