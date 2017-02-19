Melania Trump Lord’s Prayer: First Lady Makes Statement At Florida Rally

Melania Trump recited the Lord’s Prayer before speaking at the latest Trump rally in Florida over the weekend. The First Lady of the United States looked quite classy in a red dress as she approached the podium inside an airport hangar, ready to speak in front of the amped up crowd.

Melania Trump was greeted with loud cheers of Trump supporters who gathered at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport for the rally. She smiled at the crowd before saying, “let us pray.” Following the Lord’s Prayer, Melania spoke to the crowd about her critics and about her husband, the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. She kept her speech short and to the point, expressing her support for her husband and making sure that she acknowledged the harsh criticism that they have both faced.

“The America we envision is one that works for all Americans and where all Americans can work and succeed. A nation committed to a greater civility and unity between people from all sides of the political divide. I will always stay true to myself and be truthful to you, no matter what the opposition is saying about me. I will act in the best interests of all of you. I’m committed to creating and supporting initiatives dear to my heart. Which will have impact on women, and children all around the world. My husband is creating a country of great safety, and prosperity.”

According to Raw Story, Melania Trump has taken quite a bit of heat for being a sort of less present First Lady. Since her husband’s inauguration, Melania has remained focused on the couple’s son, Barron, who is finishing up school in New York. Melania has not officially moved into the White House, nor has she spent too much time by her husband’s side over the past few weeks. Perhaps this is why her speech in Melbourne — short as it may have been — was so important.

“Purists and traditionalists have been disappointed that the first lady has not kept with precedent and immediately joined her husband in the White House residence.”

Not only did Melania Trump’s Lord’s Prayer make headlines, but her outfit of choice was also in the news. It seems as though the media has always concerned itself with what the First Lady of the United States is wearing — Michelle Obama made headlines for her outfits on a regular basis. This, in many ways, shows that Melania Trump is starting to make an imprint — and the more she makes appearances and speeches with or without her husband, the more people will get to know her.

As Raw Story points out, Melania Trump hasn’t faced nearly as much criticism as President Trump. Mrs. Trump is not as outspoken as her husband, of course, but many feel that she is very smart and that she knows how to handle herself in these tough situations.

Melania Trump’s Lord’s Prayer and subsequent speech have received mixed reviews. Trump supporters have given Melania two thumbs up while Anti-Trumpers have criticized her appearance in every possible way. Of course, this isn’t the least bit surprising to either side.

What did you think of Melania Trump’s decision to open the rally with the Lord’s Prayer? Do you feel as though Melania Trump should be making more appearances and giving more speeches now that her husband is the president? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]