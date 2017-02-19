Trump Rally Photos: ‘Blacks For Trump 2020’ Crowd, No Red Tie, Melania Kiss Pic

President Donald Trump spoke to a large crowd at a campaign rally held on Saturday, February 18, in Melbourne, Florida, at a hangar at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport. As seen in the above photo, Mr. Trump kissed First Lady Melania Trump at the “Make America Great Again Rally,” a rally that found President Trump claiming that the media would not show photos of the crowd. The following photo gallery contains photos of the rally crowd, along with photos that went viral from the rally, which included Mrs. Trump’s red dress, African-Americans holding ‘Blacks for Trump 2020’ signs behind Mr. and Mrs. Trump, as well as Mr. Trump after he removed of his red tie, which President Trump tossed into the rally crowd, according to folks on Twitter.

President Trump’s rally got so much attention on social media that Twitter reported #TrumpRally as a trending topic on Saturday.

As reported by AOL, Mr. Trump’s rally featured certain talking points that are still reverberating on Sunday, February 19. First off, President Trump spoke about a violent incident in Sweden — one that did not happen. During President Trump’s rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, Mr. Trump referenced something violent that happened on Friday night in Sweden. It was a reference that left folks in Sweden scratching their heads since there was no violent terror attack that occurred in Sweden on Friday evening, as reported by ABC News.

“You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden… Sweden… who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers, they are having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world.”

The New York Times reported that although Mr. Trump’s recent Florida rally was reminiscent of many rallies President Trump conducted before becoming President Trump, there were inaccuracies passed along during the rally that the publication sought to clear up. President Trump spoke of refugees that weren’t screened coming into the U.S., when in fact, refugees go through a two-year vetting process. Mr. Trump also claimed that most Americans view the future in an optimistic manner.

President Trump also spoke of jobs being increased, and once again spoke of crime rates in Chicago and across the country — without speaking about any declines in crime.

Before the new rally in Florida, the last time First Lady Melania was photographed was during her White House duties on February 15, some of the first photos that have been published of Mrs. Trump inside the White House, as reported by the Inquisitr. Melania was photographed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu, his wife, along with Mr. Trump, in the White House on that day.

Mrs. Trump was also photographed during a tour of the National Museum of African-American History in D.C., as seen in the below tweet.

Some of the reactions to Mr. Trump’s rally from social media can be read in the below comments.

President Trump arrived at the campaign rally, which was held at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, in Melbourne, Florida, to much aplomb, in Air Force One.

