Vin Diesel Showcased Singing Skills On Selena Gomez’s ‘It Ain’t Me’ Mix

The Fast And Furious star Vin Diesel recently wowed fans with his singing prowess as he teased his latest collaboration with pop star Selena Gomez.

On Friday, Hollywood’s tough guy Vin Diesel surprised everyone with his announcement that he teamed up with Selena Gomez and Kygo for the new mix of their latest breakup song “It Ain’t Me.” Vin excitedly shared the good news with his fans on Twitter revealing that Kygo impressively added his vocals to Selena’s latest hit.

You are going to be as shocked as I am… Kygo the magician just took my voice and added it to his new track. Speechless. — Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) February 17, 2017

The action star seems to be very pleased with the outcome of the duet as his vocals naturally blended in the track. He acknowledged the Norwegian DJ’s skills calling it “magic.” Vin was also all praises to Selena and even admitted that having a collaboration with the singer is “a dream come true.”

“Selena’s voice is beautiful and welcoming. Dream come true!!”

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage lead star also teased the team up on Instagram, inviting fans to watch out for the release of “It Ain’t Me” mix. The actor shared a photo of him in what seems to be a studio and revealed that he stepped out of his “comfort zone” in doing the said project. Kygo was also in the snap sitting in front of a black piano.

“WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page,” Vin captioned the snap. “I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think. Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth… ”

On February 18, Vin finally posted a short video clip of the much-awaited “It Ain’t Me” mix. The 3-minute clip featured a montage of Vin’s images during his recording session while the remix version of the track plays in the background. The clip already gained a whopping 2.2 million views and over 6,000 shares on the social networking site. Fans also showered the post with compliments and congratulatory messages to Vin for a new milestone in his career.

This is not the first time Diesel impressed fans with his singing skills. In fact, the hunk actor proved that he can sing as he performed a part Whiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” as a tribute to his co-star Paul Walker at numerous events including the 2016 People’s Choice Awards, 2015 MTV Movie Awards and even in several interviews. Vin also shared his rendition of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High),” Rihanna’s “Stay,” and Maroon 5’s “My Heart Is Open” on social media.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that Kygo and Selena initially released “It Ain’t Me” on February 16, which marks the controversial singer’s first new song in about a year. The track instantly became controversial mainly because of its lyrics. Many assume that Selena ‘s new song is a diss to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

“Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? / Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep? / Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone? / Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? / It ain’t me,” she sings.

It remains unclear if the song is indeed dedicated to the Biebs. One thing is for sure, though, fans should definitely check out Vin Diesel and Selena Gomez’s collab on “It Ain’t Me” mix.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards]