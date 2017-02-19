‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Final 2 And Nick Viall’s Win

There’s still a ways to go before Nick Viall’s finale on The Bachelor. While Viall has narrowed his list of suitors down to six women, Reality Steve – famed predictor of all things Bachelor Nation – has officially revealed Viall’s final pick. Who will make it the end?

Corinne Olympios has been one of Viall’s favorite suitors this year. Not only has she made it clear that she’ll do anything to gain Viall’s love, but she’s also viewed as this season’s biggest villain. Although she will reportedly make it to the final four, Olympios is not one of Viall’s final two picks.

Instead, Reality Steve claims that Vanessa Grimaldi will get Viall’s final rose. According to Heavy, Grimaldi experienced her first one-on-one date with Viall a few episodes back. The pair went on a zero-gravity date on an airplane that ended with Grimaldi getting sick.

Despite the Grimaldi’s nauseous state, inside sources claim that they date went really well. “They looked totally in love. They were acting like a couple on their honeymoon … They were kissing passionately on the plane … They were so affectionate. I’d be surprised if she isn’t the front-runner,” the source explained.

Vanessa and Nick look a little deeper. ????#thebachelor A post shared by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

The insider added: “She got airsick and threw up at one point. But otherwise, they had a great time.”

Apart from Grimaldi, Reality Steve revealed that Raven Gates will be the runner-up. However, long before Viall gets down to his final two suitors, Reality Steve believes that producers will make it look like he won’t find love. So far, his spoilers are right on track.

“The show and tabloids will do whatever they can in the next few months to make you think it’s an ending that’s different from what I reported. “Nick walks away!” “Nick ends up alone!” I can see all the headlines now,” he shared. “As I say every season, this isn’t a guess. This isn’t speculation. This is what happens. People can choose to believe this information or not, and there are always those that will doubt and are entitled to their own opinion – however wrong it may be.”

According to Fame, Viall is now down to his final four suitors. After sending home a record six contestants recently, Viall is now picking between Olympios, Gates, Rachel L., Grimaldi,

Sealed with a kiss! Which hometown do you want to see most on #TheBachelor ? A post shared by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:40am PST

Although Viall ultimately picks Grimaldi finds love by the end of this season of The Bachelor, not everyone in convinced that things will work out. In fact, even Reality Steve believes that Viall and Grimaldi’s relationship isn’t built to last.

“Will they last? Probably not. Despite everything that Nick claims, he did this season to strictly promote his career,” Steve explained. “No different than any other lead. He’s been taking acting classes in LA for a while now, so if Vanessa is even considering this relationship to be serious, she’s gonna have to move to LA for this to work. Sorry, but Nick is not moving to Canada.”

That being said, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Grimaldi doesn’t take home Viall’s final rose. Instead, the website believes Reality Steve is wrong in his prediction and that Olympios will actually win it all.

Who Won The Bachelor 2017 Spoilers: Nick Viall’s Season 21 Winner Corinne Olympios, Not… https://t.co/BiIv0cXlEv pic.twitter.com/E1BocsaTBK — Celeb Newz (@celebsnews12) January 31, 2017

So far, no concrete evidence has surfaced to back up any of these claims, though Olympios does seem like a good fit for Viall. After all, she’s done a lot of things that would get other suitors booted and yet Viall is still keeping her around. Of course, fans will ultimately have to watch to see how this one unfolds.

