‘Logan’ Star Hugh Jackman Brought To Tears By Wolverine’s End

Since 2000, Hugh Jackman has been playing Logan / Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first bringing the character to life in the first X-Men film franchise and following that up with the recent Wolverine spin-off films. That’s a long time to develop a character and, as Jackman reveals, becoming emotionally attached to the character is par for the course. As Hugh faces the end of the road with Logan, the actor admits to feeling overwhelmed by the finality of it all and shares what Logan means to him and what he hopes Marvel fans will take from Wolverine’s swan song.

Logan Star Hugh Jackman On Crying For Wolverine

As Daily Mail reported, Hugh Jackman went into Logan knowing that the third film in the spin-off franchise would be his last and that there would be no more adventures for Hugh as Wolverine. Even the plot of Logan seems to suggest this with trailers hinting at a new, younger character with Wolverine’s same abilities, as though allowing Logan to pass the torch on to someone new.

As such, Hugh reveals that filming some of the more emotional scenes in Logan brought out genuine tears in the actor. Jackman says Logan is unique, because the story is something that audiences new to the X-Men franchise and those wholly unfamiliar with the Marvel comic books can appreciate.

“The reason I never hesitated to say yes to this film is that great stories illuminate our existence and help us to reach out beyond ourselves,” adds Jackman.

Logan, which officially hits theaters on March 3, has already been praised by early critics as the best of the three Wolverine films. While Logan is intended to be an action/adventure film relevant to those who haven’t read the comics, some critics are calling it one of the best comic book movies to date, suggesting Marvel fans will find it equally entertaining.

Hugh Jackman Warns Fans To Wear Sunscreen

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Even as Logan nears its debut and the cast makes their rounds to promote the final Wolverine film, star Hugh Jackman is coming away from his sixth treatment for skin cancer and, as People reported, the actor is cautioning fans to be diligent in wearing sunscreen.

“Another basal cell carcinoma,” Jackman captioned one photo shared on Instagram, showing him wearing a bandage over his nose. “Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN.”

Early in November 2013, Hugh had noticed a mark on his nose, which his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, urged him to have examined by a doctor. He was ultimately diagnosed with basal-cell carcinoma and, while the Logan star has been pursuing treatment regularly, the skin cancer has returned five times.

Hugh recently described the feeling that the diagnosis stirred, reflecting the fears common to anyone who develops cancer.

“It’s always a bit of a shock just hearing the word ‘cancer,’ ” said the Logan star. “Being an Australian it’s a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it.”

Basal-cell carcinoma is the most common form of cancer and the Skin Cancer Foundation reports about 3 million new cases every year. Those who don’t wear sunscreen are at an increased risk of developing basal-cell carcinoma.

Jackman reports that, in addition to developing skin cancer on his nose, he has also been treated for a similar outbreak on his shoulder.

“I go every three months for check-ups,” Hugh Jackman said. “It’s the new normal for me. My doctor says I’ll likely have more, and if that’s your cross to bear in life, you should be so lucky.”

[Featured Image by Twentieth Century Fox]