Sweden Terror Attack: Trump Invites Ridicule Citing Non-Existent Terror Attack

President Donald Trump during his campaign-style rally in Florida criticized immigration in European countries like Sweden and Germany. He told his supporters as follows.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. “Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris.”

Both Paris and Nice suffered significant terrorist attacks in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Except no terror attacks happened in Sweden on Friday night and Trump’s comments left Swedish citizens baffled. Sweden’s official Twitter account, handled by a different citizen each week, responded to the ensued confusion as the internet turned to the @Sweden Twitter account for answers.

No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not ben any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news right now is about Melfest. -> — @sweden / Emma (@sweden) February 19, 2017

Melfest is a televised singing contest, the winner of which goes on to represent Sweden in Eurovision.

Former Prime Minister of Sweden, Carl Bildt, also responded to Trump’s Sweden Terror Attack rumors, ridiculing him further.

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

Bildt later retweeted a post showing a photo of the Swedish Chef Muppet, who is purportedly “sought for the terror attack.”

BREAKING NEWS. Swedish police have released picture of the man sought for the terror attack #lastnightinsweden #swedenincident #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/MHYSkddnU7 — Neil Macdougall (@DougallChops) February 19, 2017

Aftonbladet, Swedish news organization, posted a story on the incidents which occurred in the country on Friday under the headline “This happened in Sweden Friday night, Mr. President“.

Hashtags #SwedenIncident and #lastnightinSweden continue to trend on Twitter as Trump’s fabricated Sweden Terror Attack comments continue to invite ridicule on the internet. Among the celebrities who commented on this incidence, J.K. Rowling tweeted #MakeBiscuitDryAgain after someone said the biggest incident that happened in Sweden on Friday was the rescue of a horse named Biscuit’ from a well.

This was followed by IKEA and ABBA jokes on Twitter.

UNCOVERED: plans for terrorist attack in Sweden last night. RT because the fake news MSM wont report it!#swedenincident via @LiogaYukla pic.twitter.com/aK8y7Ex8x8 — The Hummingbird (@Alifaith55) February 19, 2017

4 armed suspects were reportedly shouting "ABBA-akbar" — Ines Helene (@inihelene) February 19, 2017

For those who are speculating reasons behind Trump’s false citation, it’s quite possible that Trump was referring to Tucker Carlson Tonight’s segment that discussed an increase in crime rate in Sweden after the immigrants’ influx.

Sweden has taken over 200,000 refugees from the Middle East including Iraq and Syria. Last terrorist attack reported in Sweden, happened in 2010, injuring two people. However, crime rates in Sweden have remained relatively stable over the last decade, according to a 2016 Swedish Crime Survey.

Sweden Terror Attack is the third make-belief terrorist incident that Trump administration has invented since Trump came to power. Top Trump aides in his month-old administration have faced criticism and ridicule after speaking publicly about massacres that never took place. White House press secretary Sean Spicer in one of his earlier speeches referred to a terrorist attack in Atlanta by an overseas terrorist, which he later admitted was a misunderstanding. This incident was followed by President Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway’s much ridiculed ‘Bowling Green massacre by Iraqi refugees’ that never happened to defend Trump’s travel ban. Kellyanne coined the phrase ‘alternative facts’ to defend her lies.

[Featured Image by Chris O’Meara/AP Photos]