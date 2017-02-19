No, Jennifer Aniston Does Not Hate Hubby’s Looks, How Star Keeps Hers Young

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been a perfect married couple for two years and truly give fans relationship goals. The pair are sure to gush about one another when interviewed on various red carpets and continue to defy those who constantly pump out false breakup and relationship trouble rumors about them.

The latest rumor regarding Jen and Justin is that the Cake star hates her own husband’s appearance. Interesting. The fabrication that was published in OK! indicates that Jen hates her husband’s hair. Gossip Cop reminds of the words shared by the tabloid regarding the couple.

“In this week’s issue of OK! is a story with the headline, ‘Justin’s Dyeing Disaster.’ The magazine writes, ‘When it comes to his hair, Justin Theroux likes it 50 shades darker. But sources say wife Jennifer Aniston thinks the jet-black dye, Justin, 45, is obsessed with using makes him look 10 years older, not younger!'”

The supposed source referred to the apparent issues that Jen has with Justin’s hair color selection.

“It’s a classic mistake middle-aged guys make with hair color. It’s so harsh it makes any flaws or lines on his face more obvious. Jen, who gave Justin a gentle makeover after they coupled up, thinks he should go lighter — and that he’ll get better parts if he ages gracefully.”

The actor is then described as being set in his ways regarding his hair, due to the style having been the look that has worked for him since long before he and Aniston got together.

“Justin found his hunky side later in life, and he’s reluctant to let it go. The goth look used to make Justin look cool, but now it’s aging him,” the source states.

Gossip Cop has stamped out this rumor as false, not surprisingly, and notes that OK! has been the culprit in fueling a number of false rumors about Justin and Jen. The most recent rumor the tabloid perpetuated was that Aniston is expecting. It seems that this publication, as well as a few other seedy tabloids, did not heed the actress’s words in her open letter she penned in The Huffington Post. Jen shared her frustrations about constantly being the cover girl for pregnancy and breakup rumors.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news.'”

Jen has since shared her surprise at the response the essay got, yet also admitted that her words did little to change how tabloids write about her and her husband, as evidenced by OK!

Likely, the press coverage about Aniston’s fit physique and youthful complexion is not as frustrating for the star, and fans are always keen to find out the beauty’s secrets for achieving both. The star recently celebrated her 48th birthday with a trip to Mexico and looked half her age as she graced the beach in a sporty bikini. As Harper’s Bazaar Australia notes, Jen is definitely doing something right, and we want to find out what that something is.

Justin Theroux just posted a pic for Jennifer Aniston’s birthday and our hearts are melting https://t.co/u1uxrUwHI4 pic.twitter.com/StzCMPdGSl — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 12, 2017

The bottom line, as the publication notes that Aniston is diligent with her healthy choices and even on her cheat days, she is sure to add in more healthy ingredients. Additionally, Aniston works out regularly but switches up her workout routine so that she stays motivated and doesn’t get bored. The beauty also is always sure to remind others to drink “tons” of water.

“I don’t let eating habits get out of control where I need a reset button, Eat as much organic fruit and vegetables as you can, keep sugar [intake] low, drink tons and tons of water, and get good sleep.”

