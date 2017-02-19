‘Yuri on Ice’ Season 2 Release Date: Next Level to Happen October 2017?

After the big success of its first season, Yuri!!! on Ice, which ended last December 22 on its 12th and final Season 1 episode, is certainly on each and every anime fans’ list for shows that are up for renewal. The Yuri on Ice Season 2 release date has not yet been confirmed by any members of the studio or production team, but there certainly seems to be an indication that it will all lead up to a season renewal for the hit sports anime series, which we’ll be going through one by one.

Creator Admits to Having A Lot of Plans In The Works

According to an interview with the anime’s writer and creator Mitsurō Kubo that was posted on Tumblr, Kubo was asked if she planned to attend any of the upcoming live figure skating events. Japan has seen a spectacular rise in the popularity of figure skating, ever since real life figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu (dubbed Japan’s figure skating prince) broke records to become Japan’s first champion during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Which is why the popularity of a sports anime based on this national favorite is timely and befitting.

Kubo had answered during the interview that she would be busy, saying:

“For the rest of this year I’ll be pouring all my energy into ‘Yuri!!! on ICE’, but I do plan on cheering for the matches on tv and online!! I have a lot of plans in the works with the director for next year… including the wish to create a sequel. So I’m doing my best and working hard for that reason!!”

So this confirms that Kubo will be working hard on Yuri on Ice Season 2, maybe already along with the show’s director Sayo Yamamoto. With a gem of a series like this, it would certainly be hard to let go and would be something that you’d want keep going for as long as possible. And as an anime creator, you definitely don’t want to be disappointing fans, who already feel so passionate about the characters you have created.

See You NEXT LEVEL

At the end of the finale episode of Season 1, the production team may have already given the biggest clue about the show coming back for Season 2. In the last few seconds of the episode, we see Yuri running to approach Victor and Yurio on the bridge. He smiles when he makes eye contact with Victor, which is reciprocated with an answering grin and an excited wave in the air. Then it fades to black and we see the words, “See You NEXT LEVEL” inked across the screen, giving us giddy hope that it’s not the last that we’ve seen of these three.

The whole ending in itself, not just the message on the screen, already poses questions to viewers and practically demands a next season. We have yet to see Yuri win gold, as he finished with a silver during the Grand Prix Final. Will he return on Season 2 with Victor still his coach to grab that gold medal? That’s a big possibility, as Victor had implied that he wanted that.

Yuri on Ice Season 2 Release Date

As reported by Opptrends, while no release date has been set or even a Season 2 confirmation yet, a lot of fans are still speculating that Season 2 will be happening within this year, specifically in October, which was when the first season came out. But that may just be wishful thinking on the part of a lot of fans as the studio has not yet even given a hint of its release. With October being eight months away, a teaser should have already been likely. And it’s not easy to design and create an anime series of that complexity in just a few short months. We’re hoping it comes out before the year ends, but if not, we’re certain that fans like us will still be impatiently waiting for Yuri on Ice Season 2 all into next year.

[Featured Image via Funimation/Yuri!!! On Ice]