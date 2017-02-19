Leah Remini Thinks Tom Cruise Holds Power Of Scientology In His Hands

Leah Remini is convinced Tom Cruise holds the power of Scientology in his hands.

Appearing on an episode of HBO’s Real Time, the former King of Queens star and longtime member of the controversial church told host Bill Maher the Mission Impossible star could completely obliterate the religion if he chose to.

The way Remini remembers it, church members are routinely required to study for hours on end, or as she calls it “self-brainwashing” each day for hours on end. Though she insists the rules are bent just a bit for Cruise, she adds that he too goes through such a regular indoctrination.

“Now, I don’t want you to get the idea that he’s not, that certain policies are not being bent for him because they are and that is the truth, and that is part of the hypocrisy,” she insisted.

Remini left the church she grew up apart of in 2013 and has since embarked a crusade she claims is aimed at exposing its hypocrisies. Her A&E aired docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermatch has played to shocking reviews and wide audiences.

Cruise isn’t the only Hollywood star and Scientology church member to have come under recent fire from her. She recently charged that he and John Travolta could both get away with murder in the eyes of fellow church members.

“It’s called ethics protection,” she said during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience show. “There’s another policy called the responsibility of leaders, which he says that what you gotta do to protect the leader you gotta do it. If you see a body, you gotta clean it up.”

She also recently revealed Cruise has an entire staff dedicated to catering to his every whim, adding some even believe he is single-handedly saving the planet.

As for Travolta, she added he has a designation of Khakhan, that “basically says you can kill another human being. If you’re Khakhaned, you’re going to look the other way.”

Remini’s sharp rebuke of the church recently prompted Hollywood star and fellow Scientology member Giovanni Ribisi to openly wonder about her motivations.

“There’s a lot of money behind it,” he said in a recent radio interview. “It’s turned into such a controversy to where you go out, you make a documentary about it. You know, the person who’s doing that is making money off it.”

Remini previously blasted the church in her memoir Troublemaker. Several media outlets have reported she claims to have started to have doubts about the church in 2006, around the time Cruise was planning to wed actress Katie Holmes.

Remini claims after she dared to ask why the wife of church founder David Miscavige was not attending the ceremony she was taken to task by church leaders and essentially told not to ask questions. Shelly Miscaviage still has not been seen in public for years.

Remini adds the church is notorious for keeping people isolated from others, particularly those who have ever been critical of the church at some point and time. She insists the “disconnection” is aimed at maintaining all control.

Church leaders have responded to many of the actresses claims by blasting her as a “has-been actress now a decade removed from the peak of her career” and an “obnoxious, spiteful ex-Scientologist” who “stage managed her departure from the Church of Scientology.”

In response, Remini recently demanded $1.5 million from the church for defamation and has reasoned if church leaders truly feel wrongly maligned by any part of what she has expressed they should take legal action against her instead of waging a personal attack only designed to try and discredit her.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]