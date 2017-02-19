EXO Plagiarism Scandal: SM Entertainment Suing India Film ‘Kannayya’?

EXO’s agency SM Entertainment is getting ready to head into a legal battle against Indian film, Kannayya.

The reason? SM Entertainment claims that two of the songs on the film’s original soundtrack, “Dhamkimar” and “Baby Kanipinchav,” were plagiarized from EXO’s discography. The two EXO songs that sound very similar to those two tracks are “Growl” and “Baby Don’t Cry,” Yibada reports.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Indian Movie ‘Kannayya’ Accused Of Plagiarizing Two EXO K-Pop Songs For OST

EXO’s Suho’s Drama ‘Star In The Universe’ Faces Backlash From Kpop Fans

EXO Concerts Are Coming To Two New American Cities– EXO-Ls Get Ready!

Kai Of EXO Cast In KBS K-Drama ‘Andante’ — SM Entertainment K-Pop Idol Confirmed As Male Lead In Drama Opposite Jung Da Bin

“The songs in question by the Indian artist are definitely cases of plagiarism,” the agency said, according to Yibada“We will take appropriate action after we discuss the situation with the song’s publishers and copyright owners.”

You can listen to the two songs from the Indian film’s soundtrack in the video below. “Dhamkimar” which sounds like EXO’s “Growl” s starts at 4:24. “Baby Kanipinchav,” which sounds like EXO’s “Baby Don’t Cry” starts playing at 14:33.

According to Koreaboo, the production company behind Kannayya, Poppin Films has not made a statement in response to claims that their movie’s soundtrack plagiarized these popular kpop songs.

The simlarities were noticed by EXO fans who called on SM Entertainment to take action in response to the copying. On social media, kpop fans expressed approval for the agency’s move to take legal action against the film.

SM is doing the right thing to sue them!! Dude, Its definitely plagiarism. — JUNMYEON I ???? YOU ???? (@EXO_aegi93) February 18, 2017

EXO is one of the most popular kpop music acts working today.

170216 EXO ได้รางวัล Best Concert Award ในงาน "4th Edaily Culture Awards"#VOTEforEXOTH pic.twitter.com/eWTGMY0Ifd — VoteforEXOth (@voteforEXOTH) February 16, 2017

As the International Business Times (IBT) reports, the band sold 2.13 million albums in 2016.“EX’ACT” and “Lotto” sold 1.17 million copies and “For Life” sold 425,000 units. According to IBT, in 2014 and 2015, they were named as one of the top celebrity brands in Korea by Forbes Korea. The group is a Chinese and South Korean joint venture and consists of members Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun.

This isn’t the first time that plagiarism claims have been leveled at non Korean musical groups.

As Inquisitr previously reported, a Taiwanese group was recently accused of plagiarizing GOT7 and BTS

The Taiwanese group in question is known as A-TEAM and they were formed during a talent competition reality show called Fighting! Legendary Group. On the show, they are battling with two other groups to officially debut.

BTS fans pointed out that A-TEAM’s recently released song, “Mr A-TEAM” sounds a lot like GOT7’s “Hard Carry.”

Fans of kpop boy band BTS also noted that that the song sounds very similar to their song “Fire.”

Any plagiarism against them won’t derail the progress of EXO.

As Billboard notes, the group is set to go on tour in North America in April. The tour which is officially being called the EXO PLANET #3 -The EXO’rdium Concert series will make stops on the east and west coasts of The United States and a stop in Mexico as well.

EXO’rdium is only EXO’s second world tour following the EXO’luxion tour.

Writing for Billboard, Tamar Herman credits EXO’s success to their multi-talented band members.

“With a fervent fanbase, EXO is one of K-pop’s most popular boy bands thanks to their sleek dance pop songs and their multifaceted band members, many of whom simultaneously pursue solo careers as singers, actors and variety show personalities,” she writes.

The EXO’rdium tour will hit the United States on April 25.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]