‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Cheats On Lily? Lauren Gets Bad News

This week’s The Young And The Restless spoilers are here and — as always — they point to tense confrontations and painful revelations. There are also indications of a possible daddy reveal, a possible fling cut short, and a steamy new affair.

In the coming week, the residents of Genoa City will come together for the much-anticipated open mic night at the Underground. The occasion will set the stage for a reconciliation and the debut of a rising musical star. But as some of the Young and the Restless characters enjoy a carefree night at the Underground, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will be receiving devastating news from Paul (Doug Davidson).

This is just in the Monday episode of the long-running CBS soap. The Young and the Restless spoilers for the rest of the week show that many of the couples will be facing new problems and family relations will be strained to breaking point.

These are the Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of Feb. 20 to 24.

Monday, Feb.20

In the first The Young and the Restless episode for the week, the open mic night will draw the likes of Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Sharon (Sharon Case), Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Mariah urges Sharon to go to the open mic night to get her mind off Dylan (Steve Burton). Living without Dylan has been tough, but Sharon needs to move on and put her own happiness first.

After Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) caught Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) kissing, Nick and Sharon are prompted to talk about their history. At the bar, they also begin working towards a more amiable relationship for the sake of their children.

Also at the Underground are Noah (Robert Adamson) and Reed. At the event, Victoria’s (Amelie Heinle) young son takes the stage and gives an extraordinary performance. Is Reed about to become a star?

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Paul will tell Lauren that her son is missing. The young man is said to have dropped off the map and the military has been unable to find him.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday indicate that Jack (Peter Bergman) will confront Hilary (Mishael Morgan) about Devon (Bryton James). Meanwhile, Jill (Jess Walton), who suffered a heart attack last week, must now come to terms with her condition. Colin (Tristan Rogers), her husband, lurks in the hospital wearing a disguise. Esther (Kate Linder) learns that Billy (Jason Thompson) has changed the locks to keep Colin away.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

In the Wednesday episode of The Young and the Restless, Hilary will talk to Lily (Christel Khalil ) about the latter’s past with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) “takes charge” as Devon grapples with temptation.

Sources suggest that the Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday’s episode could mean that Lily will not pursue a romanic relationship with Jordan. Instead, a different conflict could rock the Lily-Cane marriage. Reports theorize that Cane will have a fling, possibly with a colleague who will be played by a Y&R newbie. But Cane’s possible new love interest could also be one of the characters already on the show. Who could it be and will this new affair mark the end of Lily and Cane?

Thursday, Feb. 23

On Thursday’s The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) reach a truce. Colin begs for forgiveness and Reed finds himself in the limelight.

Friday, Feb. 24

In the Friday episode of The Young and the Restless, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) catches Jack and Gloria (Judith Chapman) in a compromising situation. Sharon makes a confession while Lauren makes a desperate attempt to find Scott (Daniel Hall).

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott, Lauren’s son, will be at the center of the final Y&R episode for the coming week. The character will be played by Hall, who has previously appeared in Mad Men and Graceland.

Meanwhile, sources speculate that the mystery surrounding Bella’s paternity could soon be solved. So far, the possible biological fathers are Billy (Billy Miller) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart). But could there also be a third option? There are those who suggest that Scott, Lauren’s missing son, could have somehow previously connected with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and fathered her child.

