Nicole Kidman On Crying Over ‘Big Little Lies’ And Almost Marrying Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman is about to hit the small screen, when Big Little Lies premieres tonight on HBO and, in anticipation of the debut of that melding of mystery and humor, Kidman talks about what it was shooting the more physically exhaustive scenes for the new Jean-Marc Vallée series. Nicole is always candid and good-natured in her interviews, so it’s not surprising that Kidman’s discussion veers away from Big Little Lies to share her thoughts on family life with Keith Urban and the possibility that she might have married another music artist once upon a time.

Nicole Kidman Reveals Why She Didn’t Marry Lenny Kravitz

For Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman is joined by Zoe Kravitz, but as Fox News reports, this wasn’t the first time Zoe and Nicole met, having previously known each other because Kidman was once engaged to the younger actress’s father. In other circumstances, it might have created an awkward situation, but Kidman reveals that, even though her engagement to Lenny Kravitz ended, the former couple split up in a friendly way.

To this day, Ms. Kidman says she still has warm feelings for Lenny and says Kravitz is a “great guy,” adding that the timing for her relationship with Kravitz had been wrong. Nicole says she isn’t the kind of woman who can just date someone. She says she has to know the relationship is headed somewhere and that wasn’t the case with her romance with Lenny Kravitz.

“I get engaged and I get married — that’s my thing,” explains Nicole Kidman. “I don’t want to date. I’m interested in a very, very deep connection.”

Looking back, Nicole feels that things worked out for the best. Her relationship with Kravitz came between her divorce from Tom Cruise and the start of her romance with Keith Urban. Now, Kidman and Urban are going on 11 years together and, even though Lenny Kravitz still holds a special place in her heart, it’s her bond with Urban that gives her what she needs to thrive.

“Keith and I always say that we are just so lucky to have each other. In this world, to be able to come back to that love and that strength is so nourishing and powerful,” said Ms. Kidman.

The plot of Big Little Lies tells the story of three mothers of first graders, who soon become embroiled in a murder plot and, as Nicole Kidman tells NZ Herald, there are quite a few scenes that require the cast to act out physically demanding scenarios. Kidman says she really threw herself into her Big Little Lies scenes, so much so that she often went home feeling battered and developing real bruises all over her body.

One story arc in Big Little Lies revolves around Kidman’s character being physically abused by her husband, played by Alexander Skarsgard, and Nicole says the scenes are extremely disturbing to watch. She adds that those scenes were equally challenging to film.

“It wasn’t Alex’s fault, but we couldn’t get stunt people to do those things and it had to be very authentic,” says the Big Little Lies actress. “We both were really in those scenes. It’s a very volatile relationship; they inflict pain on each other and there is an enormous amount of danger. At the end of a day’s shooting I’d go home and sit in the bath and cry.”

Fortunately, Nicole says that filming in Los Angeles helped her to unwind after work, because she was able to have her daughters, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6, with her, while Big Little Lies was in production. Kidman found comfort in her real family, following the stressful scenes she was shooting at work, though she never shared anything about her hard days with her daughters.

“Like any mother, I might be going through something but I’m not going to dump it on my kids,” says Nicole Kidman. “My job is to make their lives as comfortable and loving as possible.”

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]