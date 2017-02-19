‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7, Episode 10: Who Will Save Rick Grimes? [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead returns with a brand new episode tonight on AMC. What is going to happen in Season 7, Episode 10, titled “New Best Friends”? At the end of the last episode, it looked like Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group were in some trouble. A large number of mysterious survivors surrounded them, and they didn’t appear to be too friendly. Is the main character in danger, despite him smiling? If so, who will save him?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about the upcoming episode.

Even though The Walking Dead is based off Robert Kirkman’s comic books, that doesn’t mean everything is the same. One example is the junkyard community that was introduced during the midseason premiere. There were a lot of them and most were gripping shovels and other kinds of weapons. They also surrounded the group rather quickly and did so silently. They know what they are doing and are not playing games.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rick Grimes was smiling when they were surrounded. It was revealed that is because he thinks they just found soldiers for their fight against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. However, they are going to have to survive their current predicament first.

According to an advance preview published by TV Geek Talk, the junkyard community is not friendly. A fight between the new community and Rick’s group could end up being fatal. However, one character turns out to be a surprising hero. That is Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who appears just in time to save the day.

As fans recall from The Walking Dead Season 7B premiere, Father Gabriel packed up what little food Alexandria had left. He also took some tools and shoved boxes in the trunk of a car. Then, he left the gated community without saying a word to anyone. Some fans believe that there was someone in the passenger seat of the car. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Greg Nicotero confirmed that there was someone else in the vehicle.

Rick knew that Father Gabriel wouldn’t steal their supplies and just take off unless he was forced or if there was a good reason. However, Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) thinks otherwise. Part of that might have to do with her rage, but the other part could be due to Gabriel’s past behavior.

Seth Gilliam’s character on TWD was hated by so many fans in the past and for good reason. He was scared and a coward. At one point, he admitted to letting his congregation die in order to save himself. Unlike Gregory (Xander Berkeley) of Hilltop Colony, this wasn’t due to selfishness. He was simply too frightened to do anything else but cower and hide. However, he has turned it around and is doing his part to contribute. Last season, he even helped fight off some walkers, and he is trusted to take care of baby Judith.

While it is great that Father Gabriel saves Rick Grimes, there are also a lot of questions. Who was in the car with him, why did he take Alexandria’s supplies, and why did he leave? Was it connected to the junkyard community or does it have to do with a different group or character? One thing the website did explain is that Father Gabriel convinces the leader of the group, Jadis, to hear what Rick has to say. The website also stated that he wants Jadis to give Rick a chance to prove himself.

Even though Father Gabriel intervenes, the danger is not over for Rick Grimes. He must face one of the freakiest walkers that has ever been on The Walking Dead. This one has spikes on its head and looks pretty dangerous. Apparently, Rick has to fight this junkyard walker, and it is teased that it is an intense and bloody 15 minutes for Andrew Lincoln’s character.

Even though the junkyard community would make a great ally, there would have to be a good reason for them to join the war. Can Rick convince them to help fight Negan and the Saviors?

What do you think is going to happen with Rick Grimes, Father Gabriel, and the junkyard community on The Walking Dead?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]