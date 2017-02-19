Zoe Saldana Reveals The Name Of Her Third Baby With Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego are celebrating parenthood once again as they welcome their third child into the family. As excited as any mother with a new baby, Zoe is sharing details about the new child, including the baby’s gender and name, with her fans and social media followers, who may be just as excited as Saldana herself about the new delivery. While Perego and Saldana are already experienced parents, there’s no diminishing the thrill of welcoming a new life for the Guardians of the Galaxy actress and for Perego, who works as an artist.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Zoe Saldana Shares The Details About Her Latest Delivery

Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!" A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Science fiction star Zoe Saldana revealed that her 2-year-old twin sons, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, are now big brothers to another boy, Zen, reports E! News. The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek actress shared the news that she and 37-year-old husband Marco Perego are now parents to a third son, first releasing the news in an Instagram post.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen,” Zoe wrote in the picture’s caption. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”

The picture shared by Ms. Saldana shows the three boys playing together, indicating that Zen is already home and getting along well with his family. The image was taken from directly above to obscure the children’s faces without having to use artificial filters.

As is the case with many celebrity families, Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego try to maintain as much privacy in their lives as they can, so it’s not surprising that Zoe has said little about her second pregnancy. Since becoming a mother to Cy and Bowie, Saldana’s focus has shifted to give priority to her parenting duties and doing what she feels is best for them.

Related Inquisitr articles:

Zoe Saldana On Getting Her Husband’s Face Tattooed To Her Body ‘In A Place That’s Private’

‘Star Trek Beyond’ Star Zoe Saldana On Knowing Anton Yelchin

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Star Zoe Saldana On Nebula: ‘She’s Just Resentful And Bitter’

Zoe Saldana And Britney Spears Reminisce On Their Crossroads Anniversary

Looking back 15 years, the stars of a little-known coming of age film, Crossroads, brought three powerful women together and now, as Crossroads marks an anniversary, those entertainers, Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana, and Taryn Manning, find themselves recalling the sublime experience of making that movie. Too Fab reports that Crossroads is as remarkable for Spears early performances, including a karaoke scene, as it is the story of three young women on a quest that’s as spiritual as it is physical.

Britney Spears reveals that acting out the film’s scenes were as moving for them, as actresses, as they were for the characters they were portraying.

“My favorite memory of Crossroads was all three of us girls getting in the car and screaming from the top of our lungs,” Spears said. “We also figured out Taryn had an amazing voice. She sang us a song and we all felt we were young, wild and free!”

Zoe Saldana had a different take on her Crossroads experience. When asked by E! News what she remembered most about making Crossroads, Saldana recalled a fascination with the fashion world, particularly with the way fashion was explored in the L.A. area.

“I was 22 coming into a city that was very different from New York. It was sunny and beautiful and any day of the year you can wear summer clothes,” recalled Zoe Saldana. “That was a great memory from that time, besides working with Britney Spears.”

Zoe commented that she would consider a Crossroads sequel with Spears and Manning, suggesting that a sequel might outdo the original film. She says that each of them has found themselves and become powerful entertainers, so, coming together for a new Crossroads film, Zoe, Britney, and Taryn would bring much more to their characters.

“I think we’re like wine—we keep getting better as we age, and I think it would’ve been something interesting,” says Zoe Saldana.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]