Lil Wayne, Birdman Will Party Soon, But Lawsuit Not A Focus

Lil Wayne and Birdman are notorious enemies after Lil Wayne cut off their relationship in December 2014 over Cash Money Records refusing to release Tha Carter V — but is attending a party together in New Orleans a sign their beef is finally healing up?

Currently, the shocking news is that Lil Wayne and Birdman will be reunited at a Cash Money Records 20-year-anniversary event in New Orleans around February 18, according to TMZ.

In other words, Lil Wayne fans should brace themselves for photos of him with Birdman nearby that might pop up on social media.

Do photos like this of a reunion-type scenario mean Lil Wayne and Birdman are finished with their lawsuit and are friends again? On the other hand, this could be a sign that Birdman is about to announce that Lil Wayne will be joining his Cash Money Records reunion tour for 2017.

Alternatively, Lil Wayne may be unlikely to be smiling in any photographs taken with Birdman for the time being because there may be too much money at stake to shake hands over.

On top of this, Lil Wayne and Birdman have been in public at the same place at the same time since the 2014 beef began — and it ended up not meaning anything.

Nevertheless, as detailed in an article publish previously by the Inquisitr, Lil Wayne has not officially dropped his lawsuit against Birdman or Cash Money Records for the $51 million he first filed in January, 2015.

In 2016, there were rumors that Lil Wayne and Cash Money Records were attempting to work out a deal, but this allegedly fell through with Lil Wayne more angry at Birdman than ever.

Nonetheless, in early 2016, right after New Year’s, Lil Wayne and Cash Money Records crossed paths when Birdman was photographed side-by-side with Lil Wayne at a party.

In a previous report by the Inquisitr, the reunion in January 2016 was described as brief, and their talks about the Cash Money Records lawsuit negotiations soon turned sour — yet again.

As always, Birdman professed to love Lil Wayne like family, and restated continuously to the media in 2015 and 2016 that Lil Wayne was his “son.”

Unfortunately, the relationship between Lil Wayne and Birdman did not improve over 2016, and Birdman started to make music that reference Lil Wayne in a negative way.

Lil Wayne was also commonly on stage in 2016 and shouting to the audience about how much he hated Birdman or Cash Money Records.

Eventually, the rumor mills started to report that Birdman was saying behind-the-scenes that he would likely never pay up on the Lil Wayne lawsuit for $51 million.

In fact, Birdman was listed as one of the richest rappers in the business in 2016 with far more money in net worth than Lil Wayne.

Regardless, Birdman allegedly would not reveal the essential paperwork requested in the Cash Money Records court case that showed what happened to the advance Birdman was supposed to forward to Little Wayne to pay his Young Money Records artists.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Birdman and Cash Money Records not paying Lil Wayne $51 million is holding Lil Wayne up in key ways financially, and this is part of the reason why Lil Wayne has over 10 lawsuits as of 2016.

Then again, things could be changing between Lil Wayne and Birdman because of recent interviews where Birdman discussed specific topics of interest related to their court case.

For example, Billboard reported on January 6 that Birdman said he would definitely release Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V.

Birdman also talked a lot about a Cash Money Records reunion tour in December 2016, according to Hollywood Life, and the big question from fans was whether or not Lil Wayne would be asked to be a part of it.

Although it is clear that Lil Wayne has every right to be angry at Birdman for the way that he was treated for business transactions, it is the opinion of some fans that their relationship being a disaster is not good for a continued career in rap.

Mel Magazine published an opinion piece about Birdman and Lil Wayne’s emotional-outburst-oriented public beef in late 2016, and stated the “real stars” of Cash Money Records are now Drake and Nicki Minaj.

The author also stated that Lil Wayne and Birdman “stayed true to their roots” but sank in popularity because “mainstream hip-hop culture no longer admired the gangsta rap persona.”

Instead, it was suggested that Lil Wayne and Birdman could benefit from making music that takes “any kind of stand” for social justice issues.

