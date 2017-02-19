‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Daryl Dixon’s Plan, Crossbow Bribery, And A Reunion

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 10 airs Sunday night on AMC. Last week, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group tried to convince Ezekiel (Khary Payton) to join the fight for freedom. However, after thinking it over, he decided to turn down Rick’s proposal. However, he did allow Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) to stay at the Kingdom in order to keep him safe from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Dwight (Austin Amelio), and the Saviors. An advance preview of the upcoming episode reveals that Daryl will come up with his own plan. Also, expect to see two characters reuniting.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on AMC’s zombie apocalypse TV show.

According to Spoilers Guide, the synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 10 focuses on Rick Grimes and a new community. Last week, at the end of the episode, Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), and a few other Alexandrians were surrounded. A large group of junkyard warriors circled around Rick’s group. Although everyone else looked worried, Rick ended up smiling.

The reason why Rick Grimes was smiling because he didn’t see a threat. Instead, he saw soldiers that could help them defeat Negan. The only problem is getting them to agree.

Even though the synopsis and promo clips focus on Rick and the junkyard community, other characters will be seen as well. One of those is Daryl, who is at the Kingdom. TV Geek Talk revealed that one of the soldiers at the Kingdom, Richard (Karl Makinen), is determined to get rid of the Saviors. Despite Ezekiel not wanting any bloodshed, Richard has come up with an idea. The website explained that Richard wants to kill small pockets of the Saviors. He decides to offer Daryl a new crossbow if he helps him.

As everyone knows, on The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon was kidnapped and tortured by Negan and Dwight. Now that he has escaped, Norman Reedus’ character wants revenge. However, to avoid getting caught, Richard wants to set it up so the blame goes to someone else. It was not clear if it is an individual or a community. Whichever it is, Daryl changes his mind. It almost sounds like Richard doesn’t care if innocent people get caught in the crossfire, as long as he gets revenge.

After hearing the details of Richard’s idea and finally reuniting with Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Daryl decides to come up with his own plan. It was not clear if he will wait for Rick to get back, go out on his own, or if he has something else in mind.

As fans recall, following his escape from the Sanctuary, Daryl reunited with Rick and the others. They started working on how to fight Negan and the Saviors. Dixon suggested they blow up the Sanctuary. However, he was reminded that not everyone there is part of the Saviors. There are those who are forced to work for Negan. As fans may recall from the first half of Season 7, Dwight gave Daryl a glimpse of the Sanctuary slaves. Some of them were dealing with walkers, kind of like how ranchers handle cattle. Due to this comment, some TWD fans believe that Alexandria’s plan may include saving some of those people.

As for Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, he didn’t want to stay behind at the Kingdom in the first place. With Ezekiel refusing to join the fight and hearing Richard’s horrible idea, it makes one wonder if Dixon will leave the Kingdom. He’s never been one who likes being told what to do. However, he can’t go back to Alexandria because Negan and the Saviors already know he has escaped. In fact, Simon (Steven Ogg) already tore up Alexandria searching for Daryl. They will probably have people watching the gated community in case Dixon shows up.

Daryl also wouldn’t risk going near the Sanctuary. With so many of the Saviors looking for him, venturing outside the Kingdom would be dangerous. Will he wait for Rick to get back? Stay with Carol, who is occupying a house just outside the community? Or will he go out on his own and deal with things in his own way?

What do you think Daryl Dixon will do next on The Walking Dead? Find out on February 19, when AMC airs Season 7, Episode 10, titled “New Best Friends.”

