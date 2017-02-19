Lee Min Ho Announces New Album After Two Years, Shows Appreciation To Avid Fans

The Legend Of The Blue Sea heartthrob Lee Min Ho continues to take everyone by storm, this time with his upcoming album Always by LEE MIN HO. The said album is his way of showing appreciation to his avid fans both locally and internationally.

On Friday, February 17, Lee Min Ho’s agency, MYM Entertainment, surprised fans with the announcement that the actor will soon unveil his upcoming album titled Always by LEE MIN HO. The said unveiling was scheduled to take place on the actor’s two-day meet-and-greet event, February 18-19, at Kyung Hee University in Seoul. The said album is the follow-up to Lee Min Ho’s extended play “The Day,” which was released in 2015.

Lee Min Ho To Gift New Album To Fans [c] soompi Lee Min Ho will be releasing a new single album titled “Always by LEE MIN HO,” his first album in two years. #LeeMinho #Always A post shared by Lee Min Ho (이민호) (@theleeminho) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:03am PST

Always by LEE MIN HO marks the actor’s major comeback in the music scene after taking a break for two years. The upcoming album is considered to be Lee Min Ho’s gift for his loyal fans who have been supporting him over the past 10 years. It’ll also serve as a commemoration of all the good memories he shared with his fans since his debut in 2006.

The album is scheduled to be released in March and is also expected to do well on various music charts not only in South Korea but in other countries as well. Despite not being able to solely focus on promoting his album personally, it is worth noting that Lee Min Ho still manages to make a name for himself as a musician even in the international music scene. In fact, MYM admitted that his ability to make a successful album is something “rare.”

“It is rare to see an actor release an album worldwide while not actively promoting and performing it. It is only possible because of his global popularity.”

#10years #mym #thanksforeverything A post shared by L (@actorleeminho) on May 10, 2016 at 3:31am PDT

The Boys Over Flowers star is not new to making it big in the music scene. It can be recalled that his previous albums also did well on various international music charts. Lee Min Ho’s first mini album, My Everything, landed on the top spot on Japan’s Oricon daily album while his track “Song For You” dominated Taiwan’s iTunes.

Aside from his upcoming album, Lee Min Ho is also expected to do a series of worldwide concert tours just in time before he enlists in the military. According to a report, the City Hunter actor already hinted about his plans to hold a global tour and personally meet his fans overseas.

“The global tour is a project I’ve continued to do. I sang a total of 12 songs on stage [for the tour]. If it was me in the past, that’s something I could never have imagined doing. Going on stage and being together with fans is a happy memory.”

#이민호 #시티헌터 #innisfree A post shared by Lee Min Ho 이민호 (@leeminho__87) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho recently showed his appreciation to his supporters by answering several questions via Facebook Live Chat. The said session was spearheaded by Innisfree, a popular cosmetics brand.

Eager fans were quick to ask various questions to the Hallyu star including details about his upcoming military enlistment, future projects and the alleged renewal of his latest hit drama. There were also some who asked quite fun and interesting questions like if he ever wanted to be a girl and if he would consider dating a someone younger than him. Check out the full live chat session on the video below (actual interview starts around 6:14 mark.)

Lee Min Ho is currently busy with his lineup of promotions and events both locally and internationally. His hit mermaid drama The Legend Of The Blue Sea recently ended on a high note, making fans hope for a sequel soon. However, no confirmation has been made yet about Lee Min Ho’s next TV project.

[Featured Image by Bullit Marquez/AP Images]