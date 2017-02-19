Why Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney And Leonardo DiCaprio Can Not Be Cloned

Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mia Farrow and Jack Nicholson share an extremely rare quality. What do Depp, McCartney, DiCaprio, Nicholson, and Farrow have that no other living celebrity has?

Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney and the rest, are certainly very talented. They are great entertainers and have all made quite a bit of money with their pure raw talent. But did anyone know Depp, Dicaprio, McCartney, Nicholson and Farrow are biologically different from all other famous celebrities?

Johnny Depp, Jack Nicholson, Paul McCartney, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mia Farrow and are set apart as biologically unique from all other famous people in that they have the B negative blood type. In the world of the nonfamous, only 1.5 percent of people have this, according to Blood Banker.

So what? Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s B negative blood type is hardly relevant unless they need a transfusion right? Most Americans hardly know their own blood type, much less Johnny Depp’s or Paul McCartney’s but to some other cultures and also to some geneticists, anthropologists, fringe scientists, conspiracy theorists, and psychic researchers blood type makes a huge difference.

Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney. and others with Rh negative blood, whether A negative, B negative AB negative or O negative like John Lennon are more prone to the alien abduction experience according to the fringe science video below, who believe this is some conspiracy.

If aliens ever nabbed Johnny Depp. Leonardo DiCaprio or Paul McCartney, they aren’t talking about it. Although Johnny Depp did complain about a Chupacabra attack recently. See the Inquisitr story.

While there is no scientific evidence or proof that Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney, John Lennon or anyone else is being tracked or abducted for study, it is quite true that there is a biological difference between Rh positive and Rh negative people that makes a huge difference in childbirth, cloning, and other biomedical science. Further, archeologists and anthropologists want to learn the origins of this difference.

Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney, and Leonardo DiCaprio simply have a rare blood type. But is there more to it than that?

In Japan, South Korea, and a few other Asian nations, blood type is treated in much the same way astrological signs are treated within western culture. Type B is known as the Hunter blood type, according to this Blood Banker article.

“Hunters are strong, wild, unpredictable, creative, flexible and optimistic. They are also creative, passionate, optimistic, animal loving and individualistic. But they can also be forgetful, self-centered and irresponsible.”

Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Paul McCartney have type B blood which is not uncommon, but the Rh negative factor, when coupled with the B, makes it very rare. In Asia, the Rh factor is virtually unheard of and doesn’t come into play in categorizations.

It is the Rh negative aspect of Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul McCartney’s blood type that is so interesting to anthropologists, fringe scientists, and psychic researchers, though. It is believed that Rh negative people have a greater likelihood of psychic ability, healing ability, compassion and a sense of mission, according to The Rh Negative Registry. They are also prone to feelings of not belonging.

Paul McCartney, Johnny Depp, and Leonardo DiCaprio, join type O negatives like John Lennon, the Queen of England and AB negatives like Mick Jagger, in terms of scientific relevance. The Rh negative factor is what is so important to science.

Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney, and Leonardo DiCaprio cannot be cloned, at least not with current technology. John Lennon, Kurt Cobain, Marilyn Monroe, and Elvis are also unclonable because they are O negative. No one with Rh-negative blood can be cloned according to claims on The Rh Negative Registry, which serves as an online exclusive club and support group for Rh negative people.

Someone might actually want to clone Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Johnny Depp, or Leonardo DiCaprio some day, so why can’t they? An expert on the Biotechnology Forum was kind enough to answer the question.

“It has been observed that without RH protein, the cloned blood cell loses its required flexibility, as well as the DNA strand, is difficult to use after retrieving it. The root cause for this is related to the D antigen, its genetic makeup, and receptors variations. In combination, all these factors make it difficult to clone RH negative blood cells and thus also in whole.”

So Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio cannot be copied, nor can people in the future have their own Beatles, since John Lennon and Paul McCartney can’t be cloned. The scientist from Biotechnology Forum continues to explain the rare nature of the Rh negative blood type.

“It has been estimated that 85 percent of all humans’ beings are with RH Positive blood type. It means their red blood cells contain a substance called Rhesus (Blood factor). This protein can be traced to the Rhesus monkey. At the same time, RH negative blood type is the purest blood known to mankind. Only seven percent of the people in the world have RH negative factor.”

Worldwide, people like Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Leonardo DiCaprio who have Rh negative blood are extremely rare, but this seems to be due to a western and far eastern division. Less than 0.4 percent of Asians are Rh negative, while almost 20 percent of Americans and 15 percent of Europeans are Rh negative.

While the origin of the Rh negative blood type factor is still unknown, many speculate it is directly related to the Basque people of Southern France and Northern Spain. The highest concentration of Rh negative people is condensed in this area by far, according to the video above. Further, 33 percent of all Basque people are Rh negative.

Did Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney John Lennon and other Rh negative people descend from the Basques? It’s possible but not proven.

The Basques are an ancient people with a linguistically unique language that holds no similar markers to any other language on earth. Further, these people have unique DNA characteristics according to Rh Negative Blood Secrets. Further, though, about 50 percent of them are type O, which is also much higher than found in the general population at nine percent.

John Lennon, Queen Elizabeth II, Kurt Cobain and Elvis were all type O negative. O negative seems to be more common among the royal family. O negative is more common than Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney and Leonardo DiCaprio’s B negative by far, even though type B positive is more common than O positive.

Johnny Depp, whether by coincidence or instinct made his favorite if not primary home in Southern France for many years, while living with French actress Vanessa Paradis, with which he has two children. Did the area somehow call him back?

While Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney and John Lennon, not to mention Marilyn Monroe, Elvis and Kurt Cobain might otherwise be good candidates for future cloning projects, once the ethics of such a venture were sorted out, it is believed to be impossible. It is kind of sad perhaps that it seems to be impossible.

Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and others with Rh negative blood are unique, rare, and cannot be cloned.

