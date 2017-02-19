Presidents’ Day Bank Hours: Which Banks Are Open Monday, February 20?

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday but not everything will be closed on Monday and that includes some banks, retail stores, and restaurants. Although most government offices, including the U.S. Post Office and the Federal Reserve, will close their doors for the day on February 20, if you have banking to do, you may be in luck with some branches open either regular business hours or limited holiday hours.

Check out the list below to see if your bank or credit union will have a branch office open on Presidents’ Day. In addition, we’ve included a rundown of other businesses that will be open on Monday including mail and package deliveries that will be made by USPS, FedEx, and UPS on the holiday.

Keep in mind, even if your bank stays closed on Presidents’ Day, you can still do most (or all) or your banking if your financial institution has online banking or mobile apps. Most apps allow consumers to check balances, make transfers between accounts, and pay bills. And thanks to 24/7 ATMs, you won’t need to see a teller if you need cash, but make sure you use an ATM that’s part of your bank’s network or you’ll have to fork over as much as $4 per transaction.

The Federal Reserve closes down on all ten federal holidays so that means bank transactions, such as a cash deposit at an ATM, won’t process until the next business day. Most banks and credit unions close on the holiday because of this, but in recent years some branches located inside supermarkets have opted to stay open limited holiday hours for their customers.

One bank that doesn’t limit its hours on Presidents’ Day is TD Bank. With more than 1,300 branch offices along the east coast, customers will find all locations open regular business hours on Presidents’ Day and two other federal holidays — Columbus Day (October 9, 2017) and Veterans Day (November 10, 2017).

In addition to TD Bank, Go Banking Rates has a list of banks (see list below) that are open on Presidents’ Day and it appears that only specific locations will be open with the exception of TD Bank as noted above. Before you head out, it’s a good idea to call ahead to make sure the branch near you is open.

Banks open Presidents’ Day 2017

TD Bank – all branches open on Monday.

Wells Fargo Bank – all branches open.

Huntington Bank: Branches located inside Giant Eagle and Meijer supermarket branches will be open normal business hours.

Banks closed February 20 (per Go Banking Rates)

Bank of America

Bank of the West

BBVA Compass Bank

Capital One Bank

Chase Bank

Citibank

Citizens Bank

Fifth Third Bank

HSBC Bank

Huntington State Bank

KeyBank

M&T Bank

People’s United Bank

PNC Bank

Santander Bank

SunTrust Bank

Union Bank

U.S. Bank

If you don’t see your bank on this list, the bank’s website may provide you with more information or, at the very least, a customer service phone number.

What else is open on Presidents’ Day?

Mount Vernon offering free admission for Presidents Day https://t.co/Nj9duBxeaz pic.twitter.com/HWgAwsRpkl — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) February 19, 2017

Don’t expect to find the IRS, Department of Human Services, the DMV or RMV, Social Security, or any government offices open on Monday. Most schools and libraries will be closed as well.

The official USPS website reports that the post office will be closed on Monday. However, if you’re expecting a package from UPS or FedEx, a previous report by the Inquisitr states that delivery companies will be operating on a regular weekday schedule.

However, it’s business as usual on Monday for retail stores, restaurants, car dealerships, and movie theaters. Saving Advice reports that gas stations, liquor stores, convenience stores, and major drug store chains including CVS and Walgreens will be open regular business hours on Presidents’ Day.

Most retailers, including Old Navy, Macy’s, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GAP, and American Eagle are promoting Presidents’ Day sales throughout the holiday weekend. Before you head out to score a great deal on clothing or electronics, check out money-saving websites like Retail Me Not or Deal News for the low-down on the best holiday weekend deals.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]