Gigi Hadid, But Not Zayn Malik, At Versace London Fashion Week 2017

London Fashion Week has just begun, and Gigi Hadid as well as her sister Bella have been a major part of the action. However, one piece of evidence that has not surfaced so far is whether or not Zayn Malik was at the February 18 Versace Versus runway event for London Fashion Week to support his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

In addition to speculation about him being at the Versace Versus runway event to support Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik was also rumored to be collaborating with fashion designer Donatella Versace on an upcoming fashion line.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been working on fashion lines over 2016, but Gigi’s fashion line has already come out while both of Zayn Malik’s are still in the rumors stage.

Although it is often the case that photographs can take days to be posted online from busy events like London Fashion Week, so far Zayn Malik has not been pictured next to the runway or behind-the-scenes cheering on Gigi Hadid for the Versace Versus show.

In addition, while Zayn Malik appears to be in hiding and his social media has not been updated since he posted his Zayn emojis, Gigi Hadid was everywhere during the London Fashion Week events on Friday and Saturday.

For example, Daily Mail posted pictures of Gigi Hadid on February 18 promoting her new fashion line with Tommy Hilfiger.

In the early part of the day before her Versace runway show, Gigi Hadid was photographed wearing an extra-long silver Tommy Hilfiger puffer coat. On social media, Gigi Hadid posted pictures of her photo in a Tommy Hilfiger billboard in London on February 17.

In addition to Tommy Hilfiger, Gigi Hadid gave a shout out on February 18 to another company she promotes called Reebok Women by posing in some of their workout gear.

It should also be noted on February 15 that Gigi Hadid also unofficially promoted another company when she lamented about being in NYC and not having access to an In-N-Out burger restaurant like she is used to in her hometown of Los Angeles.

After London Fashion Week is over, the action in Gigi Hadid’s corner is far from over. On February 18, Gigi Hadid posted on Instagram that her next project is with CR Fashion Book.

Part of the reason that fans might be wondering where Zayn Malik was when Gigi was modeling for Versace is due to the fact that she looked smoking hot. It seemed all of the cameras were focused when Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid hit the Versace Versus runway at the London Fashion Week event on February 18.

Hollywood Life reported the Hadid sisters were “flaunting major skin in sexy Gothic-inspired looks.”

Gigi Hadid’s fashion ensemble comprised of a black dress made of semi-sheer material, tall laced boots with chunky earrings. Bella Hadid also wore black with a fur crop top, sequined skirt, and stiletto heels. The Hadid sisters finished off their look with dark blue eyeshadow.

While Gigi Hadid was in the Versace Versus London Fashion Week event on February 18 with Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Stella Maxwell — Gigi did not hang out with her sister and Kendall Jenner in London the night before, according to Daily Mail.

Gigi Hadid will also have a photoshoot coming out in March 2017 for British Vogue. Although Gigi Hadid is often photographed with her sister, Bella, for this issue of British Vogue, she will be posing with her brother Anwar.

Interestingly, while the Hadid siblings are extremely popular and photographed often, Zayn Malik is the only person in his family that is regularly in the spotlight.

Part of the reason for this is due to the fact his family likes to leave a quiet life, and his father has especially avoided a celebrity focus that comes with being Zayn Malik’s father.

Alternatively, Zayn Malik’s mother has interviewed frequently with the media over his One Direction years, and Trisha Malik attended with her son when he won the 2015 Asian Award for contributions to music, according to Billboard.

Although Zayn Malik might have left Gigi Hadid hanging for London Fashion Week on Saturday, the event is not over until February 21.

