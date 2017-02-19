‘AHS’ Season 6: When Will ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’ Hit Netflix?

Warning: This article could contain American Horror Story: Roanoke spoilers.

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy dropped a bit of a bombshell last week when he said that Season 7 of the FX anthology series would focus on the 2016 presidential election. The announcement — which was made on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen Live — was intriguing and created major buzz, but many fans haven’t yet watched the show’s sixth season, American Horror Story: Roanoke, and are hoping it will turn up on Netflix soon.

Unfortunately, viewers may be in for a long wait.

American Horror Story Season 6 was unusual in that it didn’t follow the publicity pattern established with previous AHS seasons, where Murphy and FX would announce a theme early on and build up excitement by releasing more and more info as the premiere date drew closer. Instead, the showrunner and cable network decided to withhold almost all details about Season 6 and encouraged viewers to guess the theme by watching dozens of trailers for the new season, most of which were red herrings. Fans developed elaborate theories based on the teasers and scoured the internet looking for spoilers about the new season, but the theme — American Horror Story: Roanoke — was kept largely under wraps until the new season debuted on Sept. 14, 2016.

American Horror Story: Roanoke was based on the creepy real-life disappearance of one of America’s first colonies, which was established off the coast of North Carolina in the late 1500s. The settlers simply vanished and people have been trying to figure out what happened to them ever since. Murphy’s terrifying version of events garnered positive reviews, and while it didn’t match the ratings success of AHS‘s earliest seasons, it outperformed the show’s fifth season, American Horror Story: Hotel.

Speaking of AHS: Hotel, it didn’t drop on Netflix until Oct. 5, 2016, which was three weeks after the premiere of American Horror Story: Roanoke. When Murphy announced that AHS Season 7 would explore the last presidential election, he mentioned the filming for the latest season won’t begin until June, which is about the same time filming began for Season 6 last year. Given that the timeline is similar, it is likely that AHS Season 6 won’t premiere on Netflix until October, 2017.

While that news may be disappointing for some fans of the show, at least Murphy isn’t being stingy with the AHS theme this time around. The showrunner told Andy Cohen that, while all the details have yet to be worked out, he knows what the new series is going to be about.

“I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through.”

And will the controversial 45th president make an appearance?

“Maybe,” Murphy said.

Little else is known about American Horror Story Season 7, aside from the fact the Murphy favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be a part of the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to AHS, which was renewed for Season 7 and Season 8 in January, Murphy has two other anthology series on FX. Feud, which focuses on the intense rivalry between film legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, will premiere on the network on March 5. Meanwhile, American Crime Story, which masterfully tackled the O.J. Simpson murder trial last year, has also been renewed for at least two more seasons. Season 2 will explore Hurricane Katrina, while Season 3 is said to be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which focused on the Monica Lewinsky scandal that erupted during President Bill Clinton’s second term.

American Horror Story Season 7 likely returns to FX in the fall.

American Horror Story: Roanoke will likely premiere on Netflix later this fall.

