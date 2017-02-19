Melania Trump’s Red Dress: Pictures From Florida Rally Have The Internet Buzzing

Melania Trump’s red dress has the internet buzzing, with pictures of the First Lady’s outfit from a Florida rally going viral across social media.

Though she rarely made appearances during the 2016 presidential campaign and has remained in New York while Donald Trump moved into the White House, Melania showed up to the president’s rally on Saturday in Melbourne, Florida, wearing a form-fitting red dress that earned high marks from the internet.

Though the outfit was simple, the price tag was not, the Daily Mail reported. Melania’s Alexander McQueen red dress reportedly cost $2,200 and her red Louboutin pumps were another $600.



Pictures of Melania Trump’s red dress went viral online, spreading across social media and even earning stories from celebrity news outlets.

“The former model, 46, thrilled the crowd of reportedly more than 7,000 people as she stepped off Air Force One in a bright coral red, form-fitting dress that showed off her curvy figure and hit just below her knees,” Radar Online reported. “Melania wore small stud earrings with the cap-sleeved dress.”

Melania Trump’s fashion has become something of a story in itself. As Donald Trump was nearing his inauguration, a number of designers came forward to say they would refuse the opportunity to dress the former model. Others came to her defense.

Hey, designers who didn't want to dress Melania, eat your hearts out! She is absolutely gorgeous!#TrumpRally #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/QqjFFvYGel — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 18, 2017

Aside from her sizzling red dress, Melania Trump herself came out hot at the Florida rally. After leading the thousands of Trump supporters in the Lord’s Prayer, the First Lady took some shots at Donald Trump’s critics.

“A nation committed to a greater civility and unity between people from all sides of the political divide. I will always stay true to myself and be truthful to you, no matter what the opposition is saying about me,” Melania said (via AFP).

“I will act in the best interests of all of you. I’m committed to creating and supporting initiatives dear to my heart. Which will have impact on women, and children all around the world,” she added.

But the rally itself came under fire from Trump’s critics. CNN writer Dan Merica said the rally was a distraction from the growing scandals during Trump’s first month in office.

“Trump, who just months ago finished campaigning for the office he now holds, was both selling what his administration has done in its first 30 days and trying to change the subject after a chaotic month,” Merica wrote. “The President was forced to fire his national security adviser, struggled to roll out his travel ban and strained to explain a growing story about how members of his 2016 campaign made repeated contact with Russian individuals known to US intelligence.”

While Melania Trump’s red dress was getting much of the attention, her presence itself was also notable to many. With Melania choosing to remain in New York City so the couple’s son Baron could finish out his school year, there had been rumors that the couple could be headed for divorce. The campaign brought out some damaging revelations about Donald Trump including a video from Access Hollywood in 2005 in which he appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women.

Melania herself hasn’t done much to further these rumors, and in fact the First Lady has publicly defended her husband, even amid the Access Hollywood tape’s release. It appears instead that the divorce rumors are based entirely on speculation mixed with some supporters of Melania who have publicly urged her to divorce Donald, but to no avail.

More pictures of Melania Trump in her red dress from Saturday’s rally in Melbourne, Florida, can be seen here.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]