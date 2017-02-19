New Cast Member Revealed For Paige Biopic

It is no secret that The Rock is a part of an upcoming movie based on the life of WWE superstar Paige titled Fighting with My Family. He took to Instagram to reveal the newest cast member: Thea Trinidad.

“FINALLY… @theatrinidadtmt our #DivasChampion. Our @sevenbucksprod is proud to welcome Thea to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast! Casting the right woman to play our champion was critical. I wanted to keep the integrity of our movie’s authenticity. We had to find a woman who not only has a real star quality, but she also had to have a real reverence and love for our unique wrestling business. Thea has been working extremely hard for years on the independent wrestling circuit and for those who understand what that means – you know how much one has to love our crazy business to work independently for years. She has a star quality, great presence, humility and is always all about being, “the hardest worker in the room”. She’s working her butt off to put on an outstanding performance in our movie. Congrats, Thea and welcome to the cast. Let’s put in that work and move the crowd.#FightingWithMyFamily#TheaTrinidad#DivasChampion#SevenBucksProds#MisherFilms#Film4#WWEFilms“

Thea Trinidad will have a role in the movie alongside Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Florence Pugh, and Vince Vaughn. Trinidad is most likely portraying former WWE Diva’s Champion AJ Lee, who left WWE in 2015.

Trinidad, who is of Puerto Rican descent, has wrestled for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. She wrestled under the ring name Rosita while with the company, and teamed with Madison Rayne, Sarita, and Tara in her debut match to defeat Velvet Sky, Mickie James, Angelina Love, and Winter. Sarita and Rosita became the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions and formed a stable called “Mexican America”. They later lost the titles to Tara and Ms. Tessmacher.

If Trinidad is to portray AJ Lee, she must be prepared, as Lee played a huge role in Paige’s early years on the roster. AJ Lee suffers from bipolar disorder, so some sensitivity might be needed on Trinidad’s part. Lee revealed her struggles just earlier this year with a post on her website.

“I have been labeled a lot of things in life; Nerdy, loud, short, stubborn, impulsive, freak, crazy- everything I was told should be my greatest insecurities, weaknesses, my biggest roadblocks- turned out to be my greatest strengths. I didn’t become successful in spite of them, I became successful because of them. I am no longer afraid to be called crazy. Crazy is my superpower. What will yours be?”

Fighting with My Family began filming on February 15, and no release date has been set yet.

[Featured Image by WWE]