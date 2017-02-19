WWE News: AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, & The Miz Compete At WWE Edmonton Show

The WWE SmackDown Live superstars invaded Rexall Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Saturday night for the latest WWE house show. Among the stars appearing at the event were former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Carmella, Natalya and WWE SmackDown Tag Team champs American Alpha. Also, AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, and The Miz were featured in an exciting main event match. However, the show was missing WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, Randy Orton, and John Cena, as well as new women’s champ Naomi.

According to 411 Mania, Saturday night featured several WWE events going on in different parts of North America. There was a Raw show in Bakersfield, California while SmackDown entertained the crowd in Edmonton. Fans at the Canadian event posted their comments, reactions, and results during the show. “The Showoff” Dolph Ziggler opened the SmackDown house show but was on the losing side once again, despite the fact that plenty of fans continue to support Ziggler as a main event talent.

At the show, Ziggler was involved in a bit of a rematch from Elimination Chamber, with one-half of his opponents facing him tonight in Edmonton. Apollo Crews was his one-on-one competitor and hit a big powerbomb to grab another victory over his former friend and current rival on SmackDown Live. In other early action, the team of Rhyno and Heath Slater took care of business against The Ascension, while Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English of The Vaudevillians.

A women’s tag team match took place with Tamina making a rare appearance at a WWE SmackDown event. She teamed up with the home area favorite, Natalya Neidhart. The duo grabbed a victory over former Women’s champion Alexa Bliss and Carmella, who had the continued ringside support of her pal James Ellsworth. Unfortunately, Ellsworth may be causing too much of a distraction for the “Fabulous” one as his late antics in the match couldn’t save Carmella from a Sharpshooter. According to Fightful Wrestling, Tamina delivered a pair of superkicks to lay out Alexa Bliss and Elsworth at the end of the match.

Since the show took place in Canada, it was only natural that Nattie played nice, though, because she also held a meet and greet session. Various fans tweeted out photos from the event prior to Saturday night’s show. Natalya will be featured in an upcoming Falls Count Anywhere match with her latest rival Nikki Bella on the next SmackDown Live episode.

On this past Tuesday’s SmackDown Live, “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin got the best of Dean Ambrose, attacking him prior to a match and tossing him onto a heap of equipment near the arena stage area. On Saturday night, Corbin was in the ring for action against Kalisto and was able to gain another victory for his impressive main roster record. Corbin eventually hit his finisher End of Days to get the pin on Kalisto in Edmonton.

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team champions were in the house as well. For their latest bout, American Alpha put the titles on the line against the team known as Breezeango. Despite Tyler Breeze and Fandango having their share of fans in Edmonton, it wasn’t enough to rally them to a first-time tag team title win off television. Alpha retained their belts as expected behind impressive performances from Jason Jordan and Chad Gable.

For the main event, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose had to defend his title in a triple threat match against rivals AJ Styles and former champion The Miz. The current champion successfully retained his belt by grabbing the winning pinfall on The Miz, sending the Edmonton crowd home happy. It keeps the title with Ambrose for now, although WWE rumors suggest he may be dropping it by WrestleMania 33. He still has unfinished business with Baron Corbin, which may unfold in a few days from now.

Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live will be held at the Citizen Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California. In addition to Nikki vs. Natalya, the upcoming show will also feature a special battle royal to determine who faces Bray Wyatt for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 33. The big match was announced after 2017 Royal Rumble match winner Randy Orton shocked the WWE Universe by informing Bray he won’t face him for the title at Mania.

WWE Edmonton Results (2/18/17)

Rhyno & Heath Slater def. The Ascension

Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English

Baron Corbin def. Kalisto (pinfall)

Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler (pinfall)

Natalya & Tamina def. Alexa Bliss & Carmella (submission)

American Alpha def. Breezeango (pin) – WWE Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose def. The Miz (pinfall) and AJ Styles – Triple Threat IC title match

The next SmackDown Live will air Tuesday night beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on USA Network.

[Featured Image by WWE]