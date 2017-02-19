13 Pounds Of Horse Genitals Seized From Luggage Of Two Women At Virginia Airport

Customs and border protection agents at the Washington Dulles International Airport seized 13 pounds of horse genitals that were hidden inside juice boxes in a set of luggage, NBC Washington reports.

On January 29, two unidentified women arriving from Mongolia reportedly tried to smuggle 42 pounds of horse meat, including 13 pounds of genitals, and three liters of yak milk from their country into the United States, which is prohibited unless “accompanied by an official government certification from the country or government where it originated.”

Stephen Sapp, who is a spokesperson for the department, stated that before they searched the luggage, the two women confessed to having meat inside. When the luggage was opened, Sapp said the horse meat “was sitting there staring right at us.”

The law is set in place to solely prevent animal diseases, also known as the fatal foot-and-mouth disease, from infecting United States livestock industries.

It was reported that one of the women told a customs agent that they were hiding horse genitals in their luggage so that they would be able to take the meat with them because it was needed for medicinal purposes.

Horsemeat, horse genitals seized at Dulles Airport https://t.co/kHJtoTw6qB pic.twitter.com/1NKxH6CFFq — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) February 16, 2017

Sapp stated that “it was not for legitimate food purposes if you’re concealing it. We had no certification from the Mongolian government that it was horse meat and had been inspected.”

After the two women were busted for trying to allegedly smuggle horse genitals into the country,Wayne Biondi, the CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Washington Dulles, released the following statement.

“Customs and Border Protection takes no pleasure in seizing and destroying travelers’ food products. We’re in the business of protecting America’s agriculture industries, like the livestock industry, from the potential introduction of animal diseases posed by these unpermitted food products.”

It was reported that “all of the meat were incinerated.”

“Safeguarding America’s agriculture industries, and by extension our nation’s economy remains an enforcement priority for Customs and Border Protection. It is a mission that we take very seriously,” added Casey Owen Durst, the CBP’s Field Operations Director in Baltimore, the agency’s operational commander in the mid-Atlantic region.

Mark Woolhouse at the University of Edinburgh, U.K.. commented about what could have gone wrong with he meat.

“We are about to reach the point where more antibiotics will be consumed by farm animals worldwide than by humans.” “This will mean more resistant bacteria, which could be a big threat. The livestock industry has long played down any risk to human health caused by using antibiotics in farming, but the danger is now accepted, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).”

CBP reportedly inspects more than 1 million pieces of luggage entering the United States every day, and this isn’t the first time customs agents had to seize several products during an examination.

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, just recently “charred full monkeys, voodoo ceremony tools, cocaine concealed inside the cavity of fully cooked chickens, live sea horses, and giant African land snails,” had to be seized.

13 pounds of genitals among horse meat seized from 2 women at Dulles Airport https://t.co/wE3w444MOA pic.twitter.com/ypfTGQqnTa — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) February 16, 2017

Just recently, it was alleged that customs agent had to seize voodoo items that an unidentified woman was trying to smuggle into the United States. These included a “bedsheet with brown stains on it that turned out to be blood. After examining her bags agents found squirrel bones and skulls.”

Officials stated on Thursday that the two women who made an attempt to allegedly smuggle horse genitals into the United States were not criminally charged. Instead, they were permitted to continue with their travels into the United States.

CBP stated that international travelers are, in fact, allowed to bring food products into the country, but there are certain items that are prohibited.

It has been advised that if you are entering the United States, you are urged to go to the U.S Customs and Border Protection travel website to learn what you can bring and what you cannot bring in order to endure a smooth process.

[Featured Image By Anouchka/iStock]