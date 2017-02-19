‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: What To Expect With New Head Writer Ron Carlivati

Days Of Our Lives has gone through many changes in the past few years. Veteran actors have left, new characters are brought in, and then there is the debate among fans about certain recastings. Behind the scenes, there were also some changes, such as new writers. Just months after the soap opera announced Ryan Quan would be joining Dena Higley’s co-head writing team, another change has been made. A few weeks ago, fans found out that Higley was fired and Quan was kept on as a “consultant.” Ron Carlivati was chosen to replace Dena. Now, executive producer Ken Corday has come forward to reveal what changes to expect with the new head writer.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dena Higley and Ryan Quan were supposed to make Days Of Our Lives better. Instead of dark storylines, there would be more hope and love. However, that really hasn’t happened. Viewers have expressed frustration on social media and executive producer Ken Corday has been listening.

Now, a new head writer has been chosen and that is Ron Carlivati, former head writer of One Life To Live and General Hospital. DOOL films months in advance, so fans won’t see the changes until later this year. However, Ken Corday spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what to expect with the new head writer. What changes will be seen, and will this be enough to make fans happy again?

In the interview, Corday said that Days Of Our Lives fans were being “very vocal” about the dark storylines. Viewers didn’t like the way the soap opera was going. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) was sent to prison, and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) bounces from Abigail (Marci Miller) to Gabi (Camila Banus). Then, there is the absence of core characters while putting the spotlight on Salem residents that fans really don’t care too much about. So, what kind of changes will Ron Carlivati bring to Salem?

“What he (Carlivati) said to me is that he wants the show to make to make you laugh again and he wants the show to make you cry again and he wants the show to make you yearn for certain couples again as opposed to, ‘Why are they doing this? Why are they doing that?'”

The executive producer also teased what couples fans will see more of on Days Of Our Lives. Those include John and Marlena (Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall) as well as Steve and Kayla (Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans). For those rooting for Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope, they will have some issues to deal with. The biggest DOOL spoiler revealed was about Chad and Abigail, referred to by fans as “Chabby.”

“Chad and Abby are a rooting interest for the viewers, and they’re going to have to go through a lot of hurdles, but they’re the end game.”

In June, expect a murder mystery storyline to take place. It sounds like it was already written, but Carlivati came in and restructured some of it. Also, the new head writer will be giving more scenes to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

“Ron sees the legacy characters as important, not set dressing. The viewers have made it very clear to us that they want to see certain characters with other characters, and he’s listening and I’m listening and we’re going to try and implement that.”

One major concern fans have about Days Of Our Lives is how dark it has become. Everyone loves a little drama, suspense, and shock once in a while. However, the soap opera has gone overboard. Sending Hope Brady to prison and having Nicole Walker lose her baby to Chloe Lane was disturbing. With so much darkness in real life, people need to see some hope, resolution, and happy endings. Viewers want to see their favorite couples happy, not torn apart.

“We don’t need to see people doing the wrong things with the wrong people. People want to come to this show for a safe haven. They want to be entertained and warmed and, you know, cuddle up with DAYS again.”

Ken Corday explained exactly what kind of storylines fans can expect after Ron Carlivati takes over.

“We’re going back to what works, and what works is quite simple in that you give people romance every day, a chuckle every now and then, and an ‘oh, my God at the end of every week.”

As for when fans can see the changes that the new head writer will make, it will be several months. Corday said he wishes the changes could be put in place now, but several months of episodes have already been shot. That means viewers will have to wait until summer 2017. Even though that is a long wait, at least it is something to look forward to.

What do you think of Ron Carlivati as the new head writer of Days Of Our Lives? Are you looking forward to the changes Ken Corday has promised fans?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]