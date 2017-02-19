Duggar Family Fans Complain About ‘Counting On’ Focus On Jinger As Ratings Drop

One female member of the Duggar family has been the main star of the last two seasons of Counting On, and viewers are getting tired of seeing so much of her and her “Baaaabe!”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s journey from courting couple to husband and wife was the main storyline of Season 2 of Counting On, and the show has not moved on from following the couple’s relationship. Season 3 has flashed back to the time period before Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding, and so far the season’s biggest focus has been the couple’s preparations for their big day. Unfortunately for the Duggar family, fans are starting to suffer from Jinger fatigue.

On Saturday, TLC shared a Facebook post teasing the February 20 episode of Counting On, a two-hour special that will be all about the wedding of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. The couple’s nuptials were already the focus of the show’s Season 2 finale, and even a few hardcore fans of the Duggar family aren’t looking forward to seeing an episode that features a lot of footage that they’ve already seen.

“Already saw it last fall! Don’t need to see again and with a whole bunch of filler added. I usually tape and fast forward through the old stuff and when the dad talks!” one fan wrote on the Counting On Facebook page.

“Soooo tired of seeing flashbacks. Nothing new ever happens. I’ve been a loyal watcher since the beginning and I’m quite disappointed,” another commented.

However, some fans of the Duggar family are holding out hope that Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding special will feature enough new footage to make it interesting.

“I’m excited to watch the special, I know there will be extra details that were not included last time,” one fan wrote.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, last week’s episode of Counting On was titled “All About Jinger,” and it took viewers on “a stroll down memory lane.” In other words, they saw a lot of old footage from the Duggar family’s canceled TLC series, 19 Kids and Counting. A similar episode titled “Courting Jinger” aired last season ahead of the wedding episode.

The production company behind Counting On is notorious for using flashback footage for filler, and it seems as though fans have learned to avoid certain episodes based on their titles and descriptions. According to the numbers reported by Showbuzz Daily, Counting On experienced a ratings drop this week. A total of 998,000 viewers tuned in to watch “All About Jinger,” down from 1.165 million the previous week. As Us Weekly reports, a sneak preview for last week’s episode teased that Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald would find out the gender of their baby, so this may be why more viewers tuned in for that one.

Luckily for the Duggar family, Counting On is going to shift its focus soon, so viewers who are getting burned out on Jinger might not completely tune out. According to TV Guide, the February 27 episode of Counting On is titled “A Honeymoon and a Courtship.” It will follow Jinger and Jeremy on their honeymoon, but it will also introduce viewers to Joy-Anna Duggar’s beau, Austin Forsyth.

“Jinger and Jeremy’s honeymoon in Australia finally gives them some time alone after the excitement of their courtship, family obligations and wedding preparations,” the episode description reads. “Meanwhile, back in Arkansas, another Duggar appears ready to court.”

There’s already been speculation that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are engaged. According to the Hollywood Gossip, some fans believe that an engagement ring can be seen on Joy-Anna’s hand in a photo that was recently shared on the Duggar Family Facebook page. It was taken during the family’s Valentine’s Day party.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Duggar family likes to make special announcements on Mondays, which just happens to be the day of the week that Counting On airs on TLC. Perhaps Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will help hype Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s two-hour wedding special by teasing that their engagement announcement video will air sometime during the episode.

