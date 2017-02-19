‘Dance Moms’ Spoilers: When Abby Lee Miller Is Sentenced, What About The Show?

It’s finally happened, and not a moment too soon: Abby Lee Miller has been convicted for her part in a fraud scheme. And the latest Dance Moms spoilers suggest that, now that Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced, the direction of the show hangs in the balance, as well.

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you do not wish to know Dance Moms spoilers.

First, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s latest round of Dance Moms spoilers, Abby Lee Miller — whose sentencing is this week — had to ask the court’s permission to go abroad this weekend, where she will be doing a meet and greet and, presumably, shooting some more for the show.

And though Abby was ultimately granted permission to travel by the courts, it was not met without its objections from the federal prosecutors.

“The U.S. attorney’s office objected on the grounds that defendants who have been convicted and are awaiting sentencing should only be allowed to travel internationally under ‘extraordinary’ circumstances because of the chance that they won’t come back. But Miller, who is from Penn Hills but lives in Los Angeles, said she’s been traveling throughout her case, before and after she pleaded guilty, because her livelihood depends on it. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti granted her request for this trip but said in the future she has to file her travel plans at least two weeks in advance.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest Dance Moms spoilers from the New Zealand outlet Stuff, it looks like there will be yet another topic handled on upcoming episodes: Abby Lee Miller’s hacked website. According to the outlet, hackers identifying themselves as Anonymous — based in Indonesia — got into the online store section of her website and took over, leaving only a picture of their group and the announcement “We Are Anonymous!” in their wake.

There’s no word yet on whether this is connected to her upcoming sentencing, but there’s enough evidence to suggest that the two are somehow connected, according to the outlet.

“Miller is a dance instructor, choreographer, and the director and owner of Reign Dance Productions. She is also the founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company. Her reality show follows her young students and their involved mothers, who attend practices and performances and openly clash with the brash Miller over her criticism of their daughters.”

Finally, but certainly no less importantly, the latest Dance Moms spoilers from the International Business Times suggest that, when Chloe Lukasiak comes back on the show for the Season 7 finale, this may be a sign of a more prominent role that she will be playing in the upcoming seasons, especially if Abby Lee Miller goes to jail.

“Chloe’s return will be far from the only event in the finale. ‘Same Old Frenemies, Part 2’ will see another appearance from the Candy Apples. Cathy Nesbitt Stein’s team will compete against the ALDC elites at Starbound for the title of National Champions. If the last episode’s altercation between the moms was any indication, this episode won’t be drama-free. Abby will also be dealing with some personal issues that will spill out into her work as she approaches the final court date for her bankruptcy fraud case. ‘Abby breaks down when faced with an uncertain future,’ Lifetime’s synopsis teases.”

[Featured Image by Lifetime TV]