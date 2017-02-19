Kourtney Kardashian Moving On At Last: She’s Finally Over Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are two names that just seem to go together. But Kardashian fans are going to have to get used to the idea that they won’t be hearing Kourtney and Scott’s names in the same sentence anymore.

Hollywood Life reports that after years of back-and-forth between the couple, breakups and reconciliations, cheating accusations, and trying to make it work, Kourtney is finally done with her ex.

Kardashian has decided that it’s time to move on from Disick for good, and “she’s vowing that she won’t take him back after his latest escapades.” Some of Kourtney’s fans have been hoping and waiting for the moment when Kourtney makes the choice to end her relationship with Scott.

They’ve said over and over again that Kourtney is better off without Scott, but until now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has always been willing to try just one more time.

I feel bad for Kourtney being an amazing sister, mother and woman but still not finding a real man that can respect her not a boy like Scott — ㅤㅤ (@KylizzleYeezus) January 31, 2017

Now, it looks like Kourtney really means it, and intends to “start fresh.” A Scott and Kourtney insider said that she’s telling her friends the news that “she’s done with Scott, for good.”

Keeping her friends and family up to date on her plans is a great way to keep herself accountable and make sure she follows through on the decision to end it with Disick. The source insists that the split is real this time and there’s no going back.

“Kourtney’s just sick of his non-stop bullsh*t, womanizing and partying and feels she’s ready to finally turn her back on him once and for all. Everyone has heard it all before, numerous times, but she actually seems like she truly means it this time.”

With her close-knit Kardashian family always ready to help out, the eldest Kardashian daughter knows she’ll get lots of support from sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The five sisters are always super supportive of each other when one is in need.

Love how much the Kardashian/Jenner sisters are so supportive of each other, so lovely to see ???? #team #winning — Melissa Thirkell (@Melissa_7T) July 27, 2015

Throughout their rollercoaster relationship, both Kourtney and Scott have always put the kids first and surrounded them with love. Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, know that even though their parents can’t get along living together, both mom and dad love the children.

Fans couldn’t help clinging to the hope that for the sake of the kids, Kourtney and Scott would work out their differences, especially after a recent family holiday in Costa Rica.

I love seeing these famous couples like wiz and Amber and Scott and Kourtney co-parent so well and make sure their kids are happy!! — moe (: (@Princess_Moe96) November 1, 2016

The Daily Mail writes that Kardashian posted some Instagram pics of the trip, but all the pics showed the 37-year-old alone and looking “stunning in an orange swimsuit.” The solo pics are a clear sign that Kourtney is over Disick and ready to head out on her own path.

Neon in Costa Rica, on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Her decision was probably helped along by the nasty rumor that while they were in Costa Rica on the Kardashian family trip, Scott was allegedly spotted with another woman. Shortly after the incident, he left Costa Rica while Kourtney remained to soak up the sun with the rest of her family.

Neon in Costa Rica, on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

“It’s taken Kourtney ages to get to this stage, but it seems she is finally, genuinely over Scott.”

The insider explained that Kardashian wasn’t to maintain “a good relationship” with Disick and hopes to always be able to treat him as “a part of the family — as well as the father of their kids obviously.”

That’s great news for all the couple’s fans and for the three kids, and it’s great news that “Kourtney’s done with obsessing over what he’s doing with who, and dreaming about getting him back.”

Kourtney seemed to be referring to her broken relationship with Disick in a February 17 post to Instagram. She used a pic of an F. Scott Fitzgerald quote from The Great Gatsby, a story that explores the pain and pleasure of love. “And in the end, we were all just humans, drunk on the idea that love, only love, could heal our brokenness.”

???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

What do you think? Will Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick be able to have a respectful relationship as parents of three kids together even if they can’t be a couple?

