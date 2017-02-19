Kate Hudson Talks Online Dating And Dating Apps: ‘Its Weird’

When it comes to romance, Kate Hudson takes a firmly traditional view and believes that online dating and dating apps are strange ways to meet a partner. When Hudson was speaking on the Ellen deGeneres Show, she discussed why she felt it was odd to use a computer to meet the love of your life.

The topic of online love was broached by Ellen deGeneres, who questioned whether the 37-year-old Kate Hudson would ever consider looking online for love and a partner, as Entertainment Online reported.

“I don’t know if you’re single, but would you try those dating apps?”

Kate Hudson has had no difficulties in finding partners and has been involved with Owen Wilson, Dax Shepard, Alex Rodriguez, Chris Robinson and Matthew Bellamy, while rumored to currently be involved with Brad Pitt. She replied to Ellen deGeneres’ question by saying that she couldn’t envision herself ever using technology to find a mate.

“What’s crazy is that there’s a lot of celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, ‘Oh, maybe. No’ So, what? You look at a guy, he’s hot, and then you see his profile and you’re like, ‘Maybe I’ll text him or maybe we’ll match?’ Then you start texting and it just goes away?”

Kate Hudson then described how awful she felt it was to go out to lunch with your friends and have them all discuss what had happened with the man you met online or on a dating app.

“I just think: Why don’t you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don’t you just go up to someone, and why doesn’t a guy have the guts to come up and say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so. How about we hang out?’ Maybe I’m old school.”

When Ellen deGeneres questioned whether Kate Hudson would ever change her mind about dating online or using a dating app, the actress replied that she might if she found herself older and single, but thought that it was still a weird idea.

Last year when Howard Stern asked Kate what kind of man most attracted her, she told him that a funny man was her idea of a good partner. She stated that funny made her feel happy, but that she also admired men who she deemed “hot.” Hudson then said that this particular type of hot man she wouldn’t want “for life,” however.

“Thank you guys and the whole TOP family for making it so special” via katehudson on Instagram pic.twitter.com/0P0AWGUAJ7 — TØP Updates (@topupdating) February 16, 2017

When asked why she didn’t like to discuss her partners in the media, either previous partners or those she is with right now, she stated that the main reason was that she didn’t want her children to be affected by what she said.

“The reason I don’t talk about anything like that is because I have kids. People ask that question as if, ‘Oh yeah, it’s really healthy to publicly talk about who I am or am not dating when I’ve got a tween.’ Ryder Robinson can read, and he can hear. I’m not going to indulge in that kind of thing until there’s someone in my life who I am introducing to my kids.”

The Daily Mail reported that while Kate Hudson may not like to talk about her exes publicly or use technology and dating apps to find love online, she does get along with her old partners, as evidenced by the fact she recently spent time with Matthew Bellamy and Bellamy’s now-girlfriend Elle Evans, when they attended a concert by Twenty One Pilots earlier this week.

What do you think of Kate Hudson’s views that online dating and dating apps are weird and do you agree with her?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]