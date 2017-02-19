‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Feb. 20 To 24: A Breakup And A Reconciliation

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Feb. 20 to 24 tease that the soap will be full of action and the tech wars would finally reach an end. Drew (Charles Shaughnessy) is bent on destroying Orwell device with a virus but all his attempts have been futile. Drew received some advice from Jennifer (Melissa Reeves). Although the thought of seeking help from Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) is not his first choice, Drew has to admit that his twin is the key to solving the conflict. Days of Our Lives spoilers also suggest that Gabi (Camila Banus) and Chad (Billy Flynn) will be free at last but getting out of captivity brings up more issues especially after what happened between the two of them.

The Solution

Drew is faced with a problem that is beyond his skills and he has to bow to the superior knowledge of Shane. His twin will help him out and he will finally find a way to destroy the Orwell device. Negotiations will go underway in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives. Deimos (Vincent Irizarry), Andre (Thaao Penghlis), and Eduardo (A Martinez) would come up with a deal so that the hostages would be set free.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) will have no knowledge of what is going on in the outside world but he is bent on finding a way to escape from his prison and he will not allow anyone to hold him back. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that he will attempt to escape but he will be caught and he will get a good beating. JJ (Casey Moss) and Paul (Christopher Sean) would find a means to rescue Sonny soon.

Romance In Captivity

Despite the horrible circumstances, it seems that Chad and Gabi realized their attraction to each other. It appears that being in danger together could be the perfect kindle to romance. While Days of Our Lives fans who ship the love team are excited with their progress, Abigail (Marci Miller) would be feeling horrified when she sees their condition.

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Abigail would not know how to react when she sees that the two are wearing almost nothing. In addition to that, Chad will not reassure her with lies. He will admit what they did while being held hostage.

“We had to do everything we could to stay warm.”

Abigail would feel bad about this and it would put a serious strain on their relationship. Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) would try to console Abigail. The couples seem to be skirting around a breakup but Days of Our Lives spoilers are dropping hints that this is not going to put a permanent wedge in their relationship. The couple is bound to find a way to make things work.

Speaking of couples, Days of Our Lives spoilers also suggest that Nicole will find out that Deimos kidnapped Chad and Gabi. He will also get a scolding for causing too much trouble in her behalf. Despite his good intentions, Nicole will not let him off the hook easily.

Nicole will lose the custody battle. However, it seems that losing her baby will not be the only thing that would end for Nicole. It appears that her relationship with Deimos would be definitely over after the man’s drastic moves to make sure that she will have custody of the child.

Now that Deimos is out of the picture, Brady has high hopes that Chloe would decide to give up her custody by Holly. However, all the drama made Chloe want a fresh start for her and the child. Brady will convince her that this is unfair for Nicole but Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that this will not change Chloe’s decision.

For Nicole, her relationship with Deimos may be over but he will not accept this decision. Brady and Nicole are getting closer to each other and Deimos wants to make sure that he will be the man in Nicole’s life. To make this come true, Deimos comes up with a plan and Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that this is a scheme to kidnap baby Holly.

[Featured Image by NBC]