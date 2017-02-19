Melania Opens With The Lord’s Prayer At Donald Trump’s Florida Rally

Melania Trump made an appearance at husband President Donald Trump’s Florida rally on Saturday, kicking off the event by reciting the Lord’s Prayer.

The first lady led the crowd in the prayer, receiving a standing ovation from those in the audience. After the prayer, she reaffirmed her vow to work to support women and children across the globe.

“I’m committed to creating and supporting initiatives dear to my heart, which will have impact on women and children all around the world,” said Melania, according to The Hill.

“My husband is creating a country of great safety and prosperity,” added the former model.



Melania Trump has been notably absent in Trump’s first month in office, as she has not moved into the White House. Instead, the first lady has stayed in New York with her son, Barron Trump, as he finishes the school year. While she has made occasional appearances in public with her husband, her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, has been more active in Donald Trump’s presidency.

Ivanka, who has taken a formal leave of absence from her company, has joined her family in Washington D.C. where her husband, Jared Kushner, is serving as senior advisor to the president.

It has been a rough first month in the White House for the first family. According to the Inquisitr, Ivanka Trump’s fashion line has been dropped from Nordstrom with other stores lining up to follow suit. Her “products have seen steeper price cuts on average when compared to the total number of discounted goods in the U.S.”

This is just one of the first daughter’s fashion line woes. She has also been attacked as part of the Grab Your Wallets protest, a “campaign which boycotts goods associated with the Trump name.”

President Trump has most recently come under attack for his criticism of the press, which many have viewed as a war on free speech. He has also been condemned for his immigration ban, which put a temporary hold on the entry of citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

Melania Trump’s role in politics has been minimal since her husband first began campaigning for the presidency. The Slovenian native has expressed before that she did not want her husband to enter the political sphere. Her ambivalence was noted on the campaign trail, where she gave limited speeches and interviews.

Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, his wife has become slightly more active. She created a Twitter account, although she only has seven tweets to date–a far cry from the 34 and a half thousand posts her husband has amassed. President Trump’s Twitter feed consists of everything from official messages from the White House to demands that the public purchase his daughter Ivanka’s products.

The First Lady of the United States, on the other hand, has opted for simplicity, posting a handful of photos on her account.

I am deeply honored to serve this wonderful country as First Lady! pic.twitter.com/tRTRVkDG6z — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 21, 2017

We are responsible for empowering our next generation with values #powerofeverychild #Powerofthefirstlady pic.twitter.com/L1FcuTNKwg — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 11, 2017

Thank you Mrs. Netanyahu for your friendship and dedication #PowerOfTheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/IiUjtTglOu — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 16, 2017

It was an honor to visit the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History @NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/rai8keSoEN — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 16, 2017

Melania’s quiet, elegant demeanor is a sharp contrast from her husband’s flashy, and often callous, antics. President Trump, who recently called out several media outlets on Twitter claiming that they are “fake news,” has been accused of using his position of power to settle personal vendettas.

President Trump criticized the press again at his rally, according to CNN, vowing to overpower the media.

“When the media lies to the people, I will never let them get away with it. I will do whatever I can so they don’t get away with it. They have their own agenda and their agenda is not your agenda,” said Trump.

