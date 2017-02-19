Piyah Martell Sex Tape: Transgender Woman Born With No Legs Releases Racy Video

Piyah Martell first gained fame as a transgender teenager who was born without a lower half of her body, one who made viral videos for YouTube and shared her story across the globe.

But now Martell is gaining fame for a very different kind of video — a sex tape that she reportedly just released to the internet.

The video reportedly came in response to a question from someone about whether Martell is able to have sex. As the Express reported, Piyah Martell responded by actually releasing a sex tape of herself and an unidentified man.

“This will definitely be one of the weirdest things you have seen in your life. A woman with half a body (her body stops at the waist – it’s a condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome, a rare disorder which means her spine and legs did not develop properly in the womb) named Piyah Martell released her sex tape online after someone asked her if she has sex.”

The sex tape came as a surprise to many who had come to know the transgender woman as a star comfortable with her disability and confident in her appearance. Piyah Martell first gained fame more than five years ago, when the then-teenager went viral for her YouTube videos performing songs by Mariah Carey and Beyonce. That helped her to build up a fan base across social media outlets.

As the Daily Mail noted in a 2011 report about Martell’s growing fame, the teenager grew up with quite a bit of hardship. Her biological mother died when Piyah was just 7, and she was bullied throughout school for her appearance.

“I’ve always felt different since I was about six. I liked playing with girl toys and I knew in my heart there was something different about me,” Piyah told the outlet. “I was born a boy but I have a girl mind.”

@piyahmartell Hello Piyah! I was wondering if I could email/DM you about this article? https://t.co/K65Ej8rEey — Lola Phoenix ???? (@AlastorPhoenix) December 27, 2016

It was during high school that Martell said she started to realize that even though she was born a boy, she felt like a girl. It wasn’t always the easier time, Martell said.

“When I was at high school I was really shy. I had a disability and I started to realize that I didn’t feel happy as a boy,” she said. “I was teased and I often had to have time off school because I was sick. This made it even harder for me, and I didn’t have a lot of friends.

“When I was younger I used to wish I was like other people. It took me a long time to learn to be proud of who I am.”

To fans who have followed Piyah Martell since she first found viral fame, the sex tape may not actually be all that surprising. Martell said she always saw herself as a performer, even back to her childhood when she would sing and dance for family members. If she were to look at the video as an honest glimpse into her life and not as an explicit display, then it might seem more fitting.

The sex tape itself gained attention across the globe, with news outlets from the U.K. to Nigeria covering the odd story. The reports did not say when the video was filmed or how it first made its way to the internet.

And Piyah Martell’s sex tape has reportedly been quite popular. According to the Express, it has already racked up millions of views.

[Featured Image by Miha9000/iStock]