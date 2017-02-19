Sam Worthington Provides ‘Avatar 2’ Update: ‘It’s Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen’

Sam Worthington has provided on update on the upcoming Avatar sequels, confirming that he’s read the scripts for all four of the films and that the upcoming follow-up to the 2009 behemoth is mostly “about family” and will be “like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

The Australian actor made these remarks to We Got This Covered while out promoting his upcoming film The Shack, confirming that James Cameron is now finally ready to get to work on new installments to the Avatar franchise and that his character of Jake will have his own family in the film.

I’ve read all the scripts, they’re great. This is going to be Jake eight years later, and he’s got a family now. This film is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen. The world is bigger than the first one, but essentially, it’s a movie about family. Jake will still have that essence of a kid seeing the world for the first time, but he’s been living in the world for a while now, so what’s this world he’s seeing now for the first time?

Sam Worthington confirmed that James Cameron plans to shoot Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 back to back over the next few years, while also explaining that he expects to learn more about these films when shooting actually begins.

They’re going to be shooting concurrently. The plan is to have some time in between, I think, but these things are always ambiguous until they start. We’re still set to start in the summer, though.

Rather than being annoyed at James Cameron for taking so long to write the scripts for the Avatar films Sam Worthington insisted that he understood that the filmmaking luminary was getting the films in perfect shape to shoot. Sam Worthington then admitted that now that Cameron has honed the scripts to his liking he is willing to do whatever is needed for the blockbuster.

James needed time to perfect the scripts. Whenever he says jump I go because he’s the man.

Sam Worthington isn’t the only member of the Avatar franchise to have been speaking about the follow-ups. In fact, none other than James Cameron, the man who has just finished writing the scripts for the four sequels and is now focusing on directing them, recently opened up to the Daily Beast about the next four Avatar films, too.

But rather than just having his mind on Avatar 2, James Cameron explained that he’s focusing on all four of the films collectively.

The thing is, my focus isn’t on Avatar 2. My focus is on Avatar 2, 3, 4,and 5 equally. That’s exactly how I’m approaching it. They’ve all been developed equally. I’ve just finished the script to Avatar 5. I’m now starting the process of active prep. I’ll be working with the actors in the capture volume in August, so I’m booked in production every day between now and then. Our volume is up and running, and everything is designed, and so we’re going full-guns right now. I feel like I’ve been let out of jail, because I’ve been in the writing cave for the last two years. I’m actually enjoying life. I don’t enjoy writing. I wouldn’t wish writing on a dog.

Production on Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5 is scheduled to begin in the summer, with Avatar 2 arriving in December 2018. Avatar 3 will then follow in December 2020, Avatar 4 will be released in December 2022, with Avatar 5 finally being released in December 2023.

There’s a huge expectation for Avatar, as the 2009 blockbuster went on to become the highest grossing film of all time as it took in $2.788 billion at the box office, while it was also nominated for nine Academy Awards, too.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]