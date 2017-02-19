Britney Spears Biopic Flops With Fans, But What Of That Mysterious Sex Tape?

After months of fans awaiting and stressing over Lifetime’s unauthorized Britney Spears biopic, the network finally aired Britney Ever After and, while many tuned in just to judge the story being purported as true events from Spears’ life, the made for television movie failed to impress. Put more succinctly, Britney Ever After failed to tell an accurate history of the “Oops!…I Did It Again” artist, erring so epically that true Britney fans even called out the film on its social media pages for neglecting to do even minimal research in recreating Spears’ concert footage.

Meanwhile, Britney Ever After does drive up fan curiosity in one area. Whatever happened to a stolen Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake sex tape?

The Biggest Holes In The Britney Ever After Biopic

Britney Ever After wasn’t the critical success for which Lifetime was aiming, falling short in many ways, but, for those who missed the biopic, USA Today has laid out the movie’s greatest failings. It seems the pop diva’s unauthorized biography wasn’t nearly as thoroughly researched or as respectful of Spears’ life as fans had previously been promised, getting much wrong from the intimate details of Britney’s private life to her live concert wardrobes.

Topping the list of errors, Britney Ever After had Natasha Bassett, who plays Spears in the movie, wearing a denim pantsuit for one of her concerts, but, as fans were quick to point out, the real Britney actually wore a denim dress.

Even more frustrating for fans and critics of Spears alike was the fact that Britney Ever After has difficulty maintaining a steady pace and even confounds the timeline of Spears’ life. For example, one of the frequent time jumps has Spears marrying Jason Allen Alexander, an event which took place in 2004, only moments after events that took place in 2008.

Perhaps the greatest failure of Britney Ever After and the single faux pas that may never be forgiven is the movie’s lack of original Britney Spears songs. As an unauthorized biography, Britney Ever After was prevented from using such hits as “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic,” instead relying on covers performed by Spears in concert. Making the scenes even more cringeworthy were the lackluster performances delivered by Bassett, who seemed to possess only a basic understanding of Spears’ style and grace.

Did Britney Spears Really Lose A Sex Tape?

The existence of a Spears / Timberlake sex tape seems to be a matter of opinion, according to Bustle, even though the theft of such a tape is a key plot point in the telling of Spears life. Within the first hour of Britney Ever After, the movie looks at the dating timeline of Justin and Britney, detailing a Spears family vacation, which included Timberlake. The Spears family beach house was burglarized and, within a scene following the discovery of the break in, Timberlake (played by Nathan Keyes) tells Spears (Bassett) “that tape” was stolen.

Fans of Britney Spears should be warned at this point not to waste their time Googling such a tape. Until Britney Ever After aired, there wasn’t the slightest inkling of a sex tape and certainly, had there been such a sensitive tape out there, it would have surfaced by now.

Bustle reports that they have reached out to reps for both Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake for comment on the truth of this story, but neither has yet to respond. Also, Lifetime isn’t responding to requests for comment on why they might have included this scene in Britney Ever After, especially considering the lack of facts supporting the scenario.

As for Britney Ever After, Spears has stated, through her reps, that the biopic has been produced without her consent or participation.

“Britney Spears will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic… nor does it have her blessing,” read an earlier statement.

