Donald Trump Florida Rally Reinvigorates President, Promises To Go After Media

The Trump Florida rally is just what the 45th president needed — a horde of supporters giving him the adulation he’s craving to buoy his weathered spirit.

Donald Trump went to Melbourne, Florida, last Saturday to hold a campaign-like rally and hundreds of loyal supporters dropped by to give their president the raucous support he’s been lacking in the Capitol and the rest of the country.

According to CNN, the Trump Florida rally seemed more like a presidential campaign even though the person at the center of it all already won the position.

Some say that the rally last Saturday could already be a presidential campaign for the 2020 presidential election.

When asked if holding a campaign rally right now is too early, Donald Trump simply said, “Life is a campaign.”

And according to the people behind Trump, everyone should expect more of these campaign rallies from the president in the coming days.

CNN said that Michael Caputo, Trump’s former chief adviser, indicated that there will be many more of these rallies coming from the embattled president.

“He grew very familiar with the rally concept and I expect him to return to where he is comfortable when he needs to recharge,” said Caputo. “The fact that Trump showed us a new way of winning should have given everyone a hint that he would show everyone a new way of governing.”

Last Saturday’s Trump Florida rally seemed to invigorate the president when he even asked a supporter to come on stage despite the Secret Service’s refusal.

Trump called on Gene Huber, a staunch supporter of his, who arrived at the venue at 4 a.m. ET. Huber said that he wanted to be the first in line to get into the venue, which is why he came at an ungodly hour.

This show of support clearly delighted Donald Trump and he showed his gratitude by inviting Huber on stage even though the Secret Service tried to block him from making it to Trump.

Trump assured his Secret Service that the man was not a threat and he told the audience that that’s one of the reasons why he wanted to hold this rally.

The Trump Florida rally was meant for the president to reconnect with the people he trusts and he told the audience just that.

“I am here because I want to be among my friends and among the people,” Trump said to the audience. “This was a great movement, a movement like has never been seen before in our country or before anywhere else, this was a truly great movement and I want to be here with you and I will always be with you.”

What Trump considered not to be his friends are the media, and at the packed event he went on the offensive and assured his loyal supporters that the media will get what they deserve according to him.

In the Trump Florida rally, the president told the audience that the media will not get away with publishing unreliable news, although the media has done all that they can to ensure that their reports are indeed based on facts.

Trump doubled down on his intention to fight against the media by telling his supporters that he will do his best to punish the media if they “lie” to them.

He said, “When the media lies to the people, I will never let them get away with it. I will do whatever I can so they don’t get away with it.”

The Trump Florida rally also showed the president’s intention of completely alienating the press from the people, or at least from his supporters, when he told the audience that the media’s agenda is not in sync with the people’s agenda.

Trump said, “They have their own agenda and their agenda is not your agenda,”

[Featured Image by Chris O’Meara/AP Images]